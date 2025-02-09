Carl Kruse Arts Invites All To An Exhibit of Jade Cassidy in Berlin

"Her Renaissance," oil on canvas by Jade Cassidy

The exhibition takes place on February 12, 2025 from 6-9pm at the Quantum Gallery on Kurfürstendamm 210, Berlin.

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carl Kruse Arts Blog in conjunction with the Ivy Circle Berlin is happy to invite all to an art exhibit of artist Jade Cassidy taking place on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 from 6-9 p.m. at the Quantum Gallery on Kurfürstendamm 210 in West Berlin.The event will feature complimentary champagne from the Lombard champagne company, represented by champagne ambassador Fanny Thiel, and a complimentary open wine bar from 6-7pm.Originally from South Africa, Jade Cassidy is an emerging artist who resides in Berlin. Her work explores themes of renewal and resilience, and the exhibition invites viewers to reflect through her paintings and sculptures on cycles of destruction and revival, often using the South African Protea flower for inspiration.The event is free though an RSVP is appreciated.For any questions (and to RSVP) contact Carl Kruse at info@carlkruse.net.==========Since 2016, Carl Kruse Arts has highlighted the work of artists, past and present, focusing on wide-ranging movements in art history from Action Painting to Realism and covering topics from Frida Kahlo to the Art of Atari. Carl Kruse Arts also helps emerging artists connect with new audiences through exhibitions, talks and presentations. The group's blog is curated by Carl Kruse who trades time between Miami, Florida and Berlin, Germany.

