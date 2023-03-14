Terminus Capital Partners Acquires Leading Insights Platform, Voxco, to Fuel Growth
Following a growth equity investment from TAP Software Holdings, Voxco announces its acquisition by Terminus Capital Partners.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voxco, a leading actionable insights software platform, today announced it has received a majority growth equity investment from TAP Software Holdings, an enterprise software investment vehicle managed by Terminus Capital Partners.
With over 450 market research organizations, government agencies, universities, and top global corporations using Voxco to gather data, measure sentiment, uncover insights, and act on them, Voxco is a leading player in the actionable insights market. Voxco helps organizations drive growth and fuel omnichannel experiences by fostering loyalty, increasing customer lifetime value, enhancing risk management and enabling data-driven decisions.
“Research and actionable insights software is a $50 billion market growing double digits. It brings together different data, from different systems, from different company departments, to help businesses make better data-driven decisions on what’s most important to them. Voxco is uniquely positioned within the market because of its longstanding leadership in the market research vertical, because of its omnichannel product portfolio powered by a purpose-built machine learning platform, and because of its relentless focus on value-for-customers”. Alex continued, “CEO Sumit Aneja has done an outstanding job positioning and growing the business for the last four years, and we are excited to partner with him and Voxco management to further accelerate growth”.
"We are excited to partner with Terminus Capital Partners, a firm that shares our vision of making Voxco the market leader in actionable insights and in the process creating tremendous value for our customers, employees, and shareholders," said Sumit Aneja, the CEO of Voxco. "TCP’s industry expertise, sourcing engine and operations playbook will help us continue to innovate and enhance the exceptional value we provide to our customers."
Raymond James & Associates served as exclusive financial advisor to Voxco in connection with this transaction. Stikeman Elliott and BakerHostetler acted as legal advisors to Voxco. While Jones & Spross PLLC and Aird & Berlis LLP served as advisors to Terminus Capital Partners.
The company was acquired from Pivoton Capital, LP. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
For more information about Terminus Capital Partners and Voxco, please visit https://www.terminuscp.com/ and https://www.voxco.com/.
About Terminus Capital Partners:
Terminus Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector.
About Voxco
Voxco, a leading actionable insights platform helps the world's leading brands take data driven decisions to drive growth & fuel omnichannel experiences. Using Voxco, organizations can foster loyalty, increase customer lifetime value and enhance risk management which delivers exceptional returns on investment. Over 500 market research organizations, government & government agencies, universities and global corporations use Voxco to gather data, measure sentiment, uncover insights and act on them.
