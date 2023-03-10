Horror Writers Association Releases the 2022 Bram Stoker Awards® Final Ballot
Horror Writers Association Logo
Bram Stoker Award Trophy
The HWA is the premier writers' organization in the horror and dark fiction genre.OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Horror Writers Association (HWA) is pleased to announce the Final Ballot for the 2022 Bram Stoker Awards®. The HWA is the premier writers organization in the horror and dark fiction genre, with more than 1,800 members. HWA has presented the Bram Stoker Awards in various categories since 1987. Works appearing on this Ballot are Bram Stoker Award® Nominees for Superior Achievement in their Category, e.g., Novel, and may be referred to as Nominees.
James Chambers, Administrative Co-Chair of the Bram Stoker Awards® Committee, said, on behalf of the Committee and the HWA Board, “We are thrilled to continue the HWA’s annual tradition of recognizing excellence in dark literature and congratulate all the authors, editors, publishers, artists, and others whose work appears on the Final Ballot.”
The 2022 Bram Stoker Awards® Preliminary Ballot
Superior Achievement in a Novel
Iglesias, Gabino – The Devil Takes You Home (Mulholland Press)
Katsu, Alma – The Fervor (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
Kiste, Gwendolyn – Reluctant Immortals (Saga Press)
Malerman, Josh – Daphne (Del Rey)
Ward, Catriona – Sundial (Tor Nightfire)
Superior Achievement in a First Novel
Adams, Erin – Jackal (Bantam Books)
Cañas, Isabel – The Hacienda (Berkley)
Jones, KC – Black Tide (Tor Nightfire)
Nogle, Christi – Beulah (Cemetery Gates Media)
Wilkes, Ally – All the White Spaces (Emily Bestler Books/Atria/Titan Books)
Superior Achievement in a Middle Grade Novel
Dawson, Delilah S. – Camp Scare (Delacorte Press)
Kraus, Daniel – They Stole Our Hearts (Henry Holt and Co.)
Malinenko, Ally – This Appearing House (Katherine Tegen Books)
Senf, Lora – The Clackity (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)
Stringfellow, Lisa – A Comb of Wishes (Quill Tree Books)
Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel
Aquilone, James (editor) – Kolchak: The Night Stalker: 50th Anniversary (Moonstone Books)
Gailey, Sarah (author) and Bak, Pius (artist) – Eat the Rich (Boom! Studios)
Manzetti, Alessandro (author) and Cardoselli, Stefano (artist/author) – Kraken Inferno: The Last Hunt (Independent Legions Publishing)
Tynion IV, James (author) and Dell’Edera, Werther (artist) – Something is Killing the Children, Vol. 4 (Boom! Studios)
Young, Skottie (author) and Corona, Jorge (artist) – The Me You Love in the Dark (Image Comics)
Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel
Fraistat, Ann – What We Harvest (Delacorte Press)
Jackson, Tiffany D. – The Weight of Blood (Katherine Tegen Books)
Marshall, Kate Alice – These Fleeting Shadows (Viking)
Ottone, Robert P. – The Triangle (Raven Tale Publishing)
Schwab, V.E. – Gallant (Greenwillow Books)
Tirado, Vincent – Burn Down, Rise Up (Sourcebooks Fire)
Superior Achievement in Long Fiction
Allred, Rebecca J. and White, Gordon B. – And in Her Smile, the World (Trepidatio Publishing)
Carmen, Christa – “Through the Looking Glass and Straight into Hell” (Orphans of Bliss: Tales of Addiction Horror) (Wicked Run Press)
Hightower, Laurel – Below (Ghoulish Books)
Katsu, Alma – The Wehrwolf (Amazon Original Stories)
Knight, EV – Three Days in the Pink Tower (Creature Publishing)
Superior Achievement in Short Fiction
Dries, Aaron – “Nona Doesn't Dance” (Cut to Care: A Collection of Little Hurts) (IFWG Australia, IFWG International)
Gwilym, Douglas – “Poppy’s Poppy” (Penumbric Speculative Fiction Magazine, Vol. V, No. 6)
McCarthy, J.A.W. – “The Only Thing Different Will Be the Body” (A Woman Built by Man) (Cemetery Gates Media)
Taborska, Anna – “A Song for Barnaby Jones” (Zagava)
Taborska, Anna – “The Star” (Great British Horror 7: Major Arcana) (Black Shuck Books)
Yardley, Mercedes M. – “Fracture” (Mother: Tales of Love and Terror) (Weird Little Worlds)
Superior Achievement in a Fiction Collection
Ashe, Paula D. – We Are Here to Hurt Each Other (Nictitating Books)
Joseph, RJ – Hell Hath No Sorrow Like a Woman Haunted (The Seventh Terrace)
Khaw, Cassandra – Breakable Things (Undertow Publications)
Thomas, Richard – Spontaneous Human Combustion (Keylight Books)
Veres, Attila – The Black Maybe (Valancourt Books)
Superior Achievement in a Screenplay
Cooper, Scott – The Pale Blue Eye (Cross Creek Pictures, Grisbi Productions, Streamline Global Group)
Derrickson, Scott and Cargill, C. Robert – The Black Phone (Blumhouse Productions, Crooked Highway, Universal Pictures)
Duffer Brothers, The – Stranger Things: Episode 04.01 "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club" (21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre, Netflix, Upside Down Pictures)
Garland, Alex - Men (DNA Films)
Goth, Mia and West, Ti – Pearl (A24, Bron Creative, Little Lamb, New Zealand Film Commission)
Superior Achievement in a Poetry Collection
Bailey, Michael and Simon, Marge – Sifting the Ashes (Crystal Lake Publishing)
Lynch, Donna – Girls from the County (Raw Dog Screaming Press)
Pelayo, Cynthia – Crime Scene (Raw Dog Screaming Press)
Saulson, Sumiko – The Rat King: A Book of Dark Poetry (Dooky Zines)
Sng, Christina – The Gravity of Existence (Interstellar Flight Press)
Superior Achievement in an Anthology
Datlow, Ellen – Screams from the Dark: 29 Tales of Monsters and the Monstrous (Tor Nightfire)
Hartmann, Sadie and Saywers, Ashley – Human Monsters: A Horror Anthology (Dark Matter Ink)
Nogle, Christi and Becker, Willow – Mother: Tales of Love and Terror (Weird Little Worlds)
Ryan, Lindy – Into the Forest: Tales of the Baba Yaga (Black Spot Books)
Tantlinger, Sara – Chromophobia: A Strangehouse Anthology by Women in Horror (Strangehouse Books)
Superior Achievement in Non–Fiction
Cisco, Michael – Weird Fiction: A Genre Study (Palgrave Macmillan)
Hieber, Leanna Renee and Janes, Andrea – A Haunted History of Invisible Women: True Stories of America's Ghosts (Citadel Press)
Kröger, Lisa and Anderson, Melanie R. – Toil and Trouble: A Women’s History of the Occult (Quirk Books)
Waggoner, Tim – Writing in the Dark: The Workbook (Guide Dog Books)
Wytovich, Stephanie M. – Writing Poetry in the Dark (Raw Dog Screaming Press)
Superior Achievement in Short Non–Fiction
Murray, Lee – “I Don’t Read Horror (& Other Weird Tales)” (Interstellar Flight Magazine) (Interstellar Flight Press)
Pelayo, Cynthia – “This is Not a Poem” (Writing Poetry in the Dark) (Raw Dog Screaming Press)
Wetmore, Jr., Kevin J. – “A Clown in the Living Room: The Sinister Clown on Television” (The Many Lives of Scary Clowns: Essays on Pennywise, Twisty, the Joker, Krusty and More) (McFarland and Company)
Wood, L. Marie – “African American Horror Authors and Their Craft: The Evolution of Horror Fiction from African Folklore” (Conjuring Worlds: An Afrofuturist Textbook for Middle and High School Students) (Conjure World)
Wood, L. Marie, “The H Word: The Horror of Hair” (Nightmare Magazine, No. 118) (Adamant Press)
About the Horror Writers Association
The Horror Writers Association (HWA) is a nonprofit organization of writers and publishing professionals around the world, dedicated to promoting dark literature and the interests of those who write it. Founded in the late 1980s, it now has more than 1800 members around the world and is the oldest and most respected professional organization for creators of horror fiction. The HWA encourages public interest in and appreciation of horror and dark fantasy literature and hosts an annual professional conference, StokerCon. HWA is also dedicated to recognizing and promoting diversity in the horror genre, and practices a strict anti-harassment policy at all of its events. Please direct any questions regarding the Final Ballot to the Stoker Chair and Vice President of HWA.
