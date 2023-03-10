Spacecraft Garden Rooms impress with eco-friendly handcrafted solutions for home businesses

Kent based Spacecraft Garden Room create unique structures with an ecological eye to the future of remote working

We use local materials as much as possible. The hardwood cladding we use is Sweet Chestnut, which is native to the South East. We use only the best quality, environmentally friendly materials.” — Ben Feldman, Founder and Managing Director of Spacecraft Garden Rooms

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more of us now spending time working from home, could a garden room be the way of the future?

Government figures from September 2022, show that around 1 in 5 (22%) of the British workforce had worked at least one day from home in the previous week, an increase of 10% on pre-pandemic figures.

The benefits of remote working are widely known to include increased wellbeing, productivity, and work satisfaction, a reduced work-life conflict, and new ways to collaborate.

Founder and Director of Spacecraft Garden Rooms, Ben Feldman, formed the environmentally conscious design and building firm after fourteen years as a teacher of Design, Technology, and Art at secondary schools and Ravensbourne University London. His background in Furniture and Product Design drives his understanding for the space needs of people who want to operate their business or work life in balance with their home life.

Using the right materials ensures Spacecraft Garden Rooms are eco-friendly. Each construction is designed by Ben and handcrafted by his small team in their Dover workshop.

Ben said, “Your environment is important. We use local materials as much as possible. The hardwood cladding we use is Sweet Chestnut, which is native to the South East. We use only the best quality, environmentally friendly materials.”

Speaking about build regulations Ben said, “The majority of our rooms fall into ‘Permitted Development’ which means they can be built without needing to conform to building regulations. This makes it more flexible for meeting customer’s needs.”

Rooms are constructed with a Ground Screw foundation, which is an eco-friendly solution to the more traditional concrete base. They use timber frames, wood fibre insulation, double-glazed windows and doors, and Sweet Chestnut cladding to enhance the natural surroundings.

Solid rubber roofing is made from recycled tyres and is guaranteed for 30 years. An alternative living roof can bring life to an often neglected area, with plants and vegetation that captures more carbon during the lifetime of the room.

Spacecraft Garden Rooms design and craft rooms for work, rest and play using environmentally friendly and sustainable materials. Wherever possible, their materials are sustainably sourced and native to the UK, leaving a low carbon imprint on the environment.