Women In Showbiz Everywhere (WISE) Spotlights Academy-Award Nominated Documentaries at Pre-Oscar Reception
Beverly Hills sparkled on International Women's Day with the launch of Women In Showbiz Everywhere (WISE), during an evening celebrating meaningful storytellers and documentaries helmed by women in film.
Hosted by WISE founding member and filmmaker Vineesha Arora Sarin, guests included Oscar-nominees Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ (out on Netflix) and Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev and Maxim Chakilev of ‘Haulout’, as well as film producing pioneers Amy Williams, Heidi Jo Markel, Dwight and Sandy Little, along with a host of other celebrities including Jason Richter, Amit Sarin, Margaret Gardiner, Noel D’Souza, and Sandy Khandoze.
The evening opened with a welcome speech from Vineesha Arora Sarin highlighting her efforts behind WISE, and emphasizing the need for real change and inclusion, globally, citing her own experience of the lonely world of independent filmmaking, and not being able to find support and being forced to do everything on her own. It was a spectacular affair celebrating women in film and the upcoming Academy Awards.
Vineesha’s vision is dedicated to the need to build a strong, inclusive community of up-and-coming women in show business with the more established, influential women achievers in the industry.
“It is high time that real, door-opening opportunity and integrity be given to the talented independent female artist, who can be tomorrow’s visionary, and merge them with a bigger, inclusive, global and collaborative community of women in show business,” said Vineesha. “And it all starts with women uplifting other women, which is why I am working on building a strong board of directors that can help see my vision through.”
The evening was co-hosted by Vineesha’s husband and partner, actor Amit Sarin, Nayan Padrai and Sheetal Vyas of 108 Production, and Lana Inderman and Anna Sarkisian, Founders of Equal Footing org.
Women in Showbiz Everywhere (WISE) is planning a series of events throughout the year, including WISE Awards and networking events that will put influential women of Hollywood in the room with the new generation of female artists, offering support and opportunities to the latter.
For more information visit: wiseonline.org
