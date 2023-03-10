Submit Release
Upward Path Institute Masters Both College Admissions and Career Readiness

UCEazy is proud to announce today that it has completed a major rebrand to reflect its expanded mission focusing on developing students' personal attributes

Upward Path Institute offers a structured program for developing the credentials, skills and mindset needed for students to gain admission into their best-fit colleges and succeed in their careers.”
— Upward Path Institute President & Co-Founder Vinnie Gupta
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCEazy, a leading college admissions counseling company, is proud to announce today that it has completed a major rebrand to reflect its expanded mission. The new entity, Upward Path Institute, focuses on developing students’ personal attributes such as teamwork, critical thinking, time management and communication.

Now, students in eighth through 12th grades can enroll in Upward Path Institute’s comprehensive program involving career and academic counseling, summer opportunities, formation of mindset and fundamental skills, self-awareness development and more.

“For too long, the college admissions industry has been focused on preparing students for their time in college but not for their lives beyond,” Upward Path Institute President and Co-Founder Vinnie Gupta said. ”Upward Path Institute offers a structured program for developing the credentials, skills and mindset needed for students to gain admission into their best-fit colleges to allow them to succeed and flourish in their careers.”

Upward Path Institute remains committed to college admissions and understands it is only the first step towards success in the professional world.

To explore Upward Path Institute’s new website, differentiators and service offerings, please visit https://upwardpath.com/.

About Upward Path Institute
Upward Path Institute partners with students and families at the intersection of their motivation and potential to create pathways for success in college and beyond.

