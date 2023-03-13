CDD Vault Integration Bolsters D5 Therapeutics' Synthetic Lethality
EINPresswire.com/ -- D5 Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on discovering novel targets and developing innovative medicines using a synthetic lethality (SL) approach, has announced today that it has adopted CDD Vault, a cloud-based data management platform developed by Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc. to enhance its discovery platform.
D5 Therapeutics' SL platform integrates computational and experimental frameworks to identify and validate potential SL targets and characterize their interactions. By leveraging the power of its platform, the company is able to expand its pipeline of synthetic lethality therapies. D5 collaborates with various partners to develop more accurate and effective treatments for cancer patients.
"After an extensive testing phase we found that CDD Vault is a great key component that our innovative discovery platform needed," said Yongho Oh, CEO of D5 Therapeutics. "The advanced data management capabilities and intuitive interface of CDD Vault will be instrumental in accelerating our research and development efforts, allowing us to work more efficiently and effectively toward bringing novel cancer therapies to patients in need. CDD Vault also provides us with the opportunity to streamline communication and facilitate collaboration with our partners, allowing us to work seamlessly with experts in the field and leverage their knowledge to further advance our mission."
CDD Vault is a secure hosted platform that enables researchers to store, manage, analyze and share their chemical and biological data in a single location. By integrating CDD Vault into its discovery platform, D5 Therapeutics will be able to streamline its data management processes and improve its research productivity. D5 Therapeutics is poised to make a significant impact in the field of cancer research, and its adoption of CDD Vault is a key step in enhancing its discovery platform and advancing its mission to develop more effective and targeted therapies for cancer patients.
"It is a privilege to support D5 Therapeutics in their quest to develop pioneering cancer treatments," said Barry Bunin, CEO of Collaborative Drug Discovery. "D5 Therapeutics' breakthrough platform, which includes data mining, statistics, and machine learning to predict potential synthetic lethal partners by combining large bio-omics dataset with experimental data, is truly remarkable. I am positive that CDD Vault will accelerate D5 Therapeutics' research process and provide a more streamlined approach to the discovery of new cancer drug candidates more quickly and efficiently."
About D5 Therapeutics, Inc.
D5 Therapeutics is pioneering the way innovative precision oncology medicines are discovered. Its proprietary synthetic lethality platform, SLAimTM, integrates advanced computational data analysis, machine learning based prediction, and experimental validation to identify novel therapeutic targets and biomarkers specific to cancer cells. With the combined drug discovery expertise in biology, medicinal chemistry, and data science, D5 is striving to expedite the discovery of life-saving oncology medicines to benefit patients. For more information, please visit www.d5tx.com.
About Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.
CDD’s (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, “CDD Vault®”, is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.
Abraham Wang
D5 Therapeutics' SL platform integrates computational and experimental frameworks to identify and validate potential SL targets and characterize their interactions. By leveraging the power of its platform, the company is able to expand its pipeline of synthetic lethality therapies. D5 collaborates with various partners to develop more accurate and effective treatments for cancer patients.
"After an extensive testing phase we found that CDD Vault is a great key component that our innovative discovery platform needed," said Yongho Oh, CEO of D5 Therapeutics. "The advanced data management capabilities and intuitive interface of CDD Vault will be instrumental in accelerating our research and development efforts, allowing us to work more efficiently and effectively toward bringing novel cancer therapies to patients in need. CDD Vault also provides us with the opportunity to streamline communication and facilitate collaboration with our partners, allowing us to work seamlessly with experts in the field and leverage their knowledge to further advance our mission."
CDD Vault is a secure hosted platform that enables researchers to store, manage, analyze and share their chemical and biological data in a single location. By integrating CDD Vault into its discovery platform, D5 Therapeutics will be able to streamline its data management processes and improve its research productivity. D5 Therapeutics is poised to make a significant impact in the field of cancer research, and its adoption of CDD Vault is a key step in enhancing its discovery platform and advancing its mission to develop more effective and targeted therapies for cancer patients.
"It is a privilege to support D5 Therapeutics in their quest to develop pioneering cancer treatments," said Barry Bunin, CEO of Collaborative Drug Discovery. "D5 Therapeutics' breakthrough platform, which includes data mining, statistics, and machine learning to predict potential synthetic lethal partners by combining large bio-omics dataset with experimental data, is truly remarkable. I am positive that CDD Vault will accelerate D5 Therapeutics' research process and provide a more streamlined approach to the discovery of new cancer drug candidates more quickly and efficiently."
About D5 Therapeutics, Inc.
D5 Therapeutics is pioneering the way innovative precision oncology medicines are discovered. Its proprietary synthetic lethality platform, SLAimTM, integrates advanced computational data analysis, machine learning based prediction, and experimental validation to identify novel therapeutic targets and biomarkers specific to cancer cells. With the combined drug discovery expertise in biology, medicinal chemistry, and data science, D5 is striving to expedite the discovery of life-saving oncology medicines to benefit patients. For more information, please visit www.d5tx.com.
About Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.
CDD’s (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, “CDD Vault®”, is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.
Abraham Wang
Collaborative Drug Discovery
email us here