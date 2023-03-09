Rock And Roll All Nite with the Right Tickets: What You Need to Know Before Purchasing KISS Tickets

CANADA, March 9 - Released on March 9, 2023

On Friday, March 10, Saskatchewan residents will be able to buy tickets to the KISS concert taking place on November 13 at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon. For your protection, purchases made within 48 hours of the tickets going on sale should be made from a primary seller, such as Ticketmaster or the concert venue.

"Consumers who are planning to purchase tickets as soon as they become available should ensure that they are buying from the primary seller," Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) Executive Director of Consumer Protection Division Denny Huyghebaert said.

Resellers are not allowed to sell tickets within the first 48 hours of them going on sale to the general public by a primary seller. After 48 hours, resellers can advertise and resell tickets. Resellers are able to sell tickets at inflated prices and can be located reselling tickets on some primary seller websites.

Additionally, if you buy tickets from a resale site within the first 48 hours of sale, tickets may be fake. Signs that tickets may be fake include being listed for sale without specific seat numbers or the price being listed in U.S. dollar amounts for a Canadian show.

If you buy from a resale site and the ticket turns out to be fake, it may be easier to get a refund if you purchased tickets with a credit card rather than cash or debit. Read the terms and conditions on your credit card to understand what protections are available.

If consumers wish to file a formal complaint about ticket sales, they can contact the Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1-877-880-5550 or by email at consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca.

For more information about ticket sales, visit https://fcaa.gov.sk.ca/consumers-investors-pension-plan-members/consumers/purchasing-goods-and-services/ticket-sales.

