Concrete slab work to begin on I80 near Burns/Carpenter interchange

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with S & S Builders and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin concrete slab repair work on Monday, weather permitting.

Work will take place in the westbound lane on Interstate 80 at mile marker 385.5 near the Burns/Carpenter interchange. Repair work is due to a crash that damaged the roadway last summer.

Heavy equipment producing loud noise is required to complete the work. Lane closures are expected.

Motorists should anticipate lane closures and reduced speed limits. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

This project has an expected completion date of two weeks. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.