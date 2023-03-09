New Release Vermont Drug Task force

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE                               

 

CASE # 23H2000114

 

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force   

 

DATE/TIME: March 9th, 2023

 

LOCATION: 33 Oak Street, Town of Brattleboro, Windham County

 

ACCUSED: Steven R. Holway                                                            

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Fentanyl (3) counts, Sale of Cocaine (4) counts

Court Date: Citation issued for 4/11/23 in Windham Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

ACCUSED: Neilena M. Bollman                                                         

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine (1) count, Sale of Fentanyl (2) counts, Fugitive from Justice from New Hampshire for possession of Cocaine.

Court Date: Citation issued for 4/25/23 in Windham Superior Court Criminal Division

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In the Winter of 2023, members of the Vermont Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into the sale and distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl in the Brattleboro area. This investigation was initiated due to numerous complaints from local residents about suspected drug activity at 33 Oaks Street. Over the course of several months Detectives from the Vermont Drug Task force conducted several controlled purchases of crack cocaine and Fentanyl. On 3/9/23, members of the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Brattleboro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) executed a search warrant at 33 Oak Street, Apt #4. . As a result, two defendants were arrested and issued citations to appear in Windham Superior Court Criminal Division. Please see above for a description of charges.

 

No additional information is available at this time. The Affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the suspects’ arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s office to confirm details of the hearings.

 

