Community Oncology Alliance Announces Promotion of Johanna Hopkins to Manager of Industry Relations

Logo celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Community Oncology Alliance

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA), a non-profit organization dedicated solely to advocating for community oncology practices and the patients they serve, is pleased to announce the promotion of Johanna Hopkins to Manager of Industry Relations.

In this new role with COA, Hopkins will help manage relations with representatives of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, genomic, and drug delivery and distribution companies, as well as other industry entities. By bringing together and working with all stakeholders in the cancer care ecosystem, COA seeks to address common issues that impact and hinder patient treatment and care delivery.

A valued member of the COA team since 2015, Hopkins has long supported the organization’s industry relations and programs to engage oncology and hematology fellows by updating them on policy issues that impact cancer care and educating them about the value of independent community oncology.

“Since 2015, Johanna has been an integral member of the COA team and has done a fantastic job supporting many of our most important organizational priorities,” said Ricky Newton, CPA, chief operating officer at COA. “We are extremely proud of her contributions over these years and look forward to working with her in this new role as COA continues to advocate for the best cancer care close to home.”

About the Community Oncology Alliance: The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. For more than 20 years, COA has been the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and, deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance.

Community Oncology Alliance
1225 New York Ave. NW, Suite 600
Washington, District of Columbia, 20005
United States

The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated solely to preserving and protecting access to community cancer care, where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. COA leads community cancer clinics in navigating an increasingly challenging environment to provide efficiencies, patient advocacy, and proactive solutions to Congress and policymakers.

