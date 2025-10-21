Betsy Spruill, CAE, Joins the Community Oncology Alliance as Director of Industry Relations

Community Oncology Alliance Logo

Community Oncology Veteran Will Strengthen Stakeholder Collaboration to Support Independent Practices

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) , which advocates for independent community oncology practices and the patients they serve, welcomes Betsy Spruill, CAE, as its new Director of Industry Relations. Spruill will strengthen COA’s collaborative relationships with stakeholders across the cancer care ecosystem, fostering partnerships that advance patient-centered, community-based oncology. She brings over 16 years of leadership experience to the role, having served in industry management roles throughout her career.As Director of Industry Relations, Spruill will oversee the COA corporate members program, which fosters collaboration between community oncology and industry representatives who share the goal of improving the cancer care delivery system. Qualified partners from biotechnology, pharmaceutical, genomic, distribution, and other related sectors collaborate with COA to support its mission of ensuring that all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable cancer care in the communities where they live and work.“We are entering a world of new health challenges at the policy and practice levels, and we need experts to help support independent community oncology practices and their patients. As a community oncology ‘insider,’ Betsy has the experience to help COA better collaborate with stakeholders and lead the way for our members,” said Ted Okon, executive director of COA.Prior to joining COA, Spruill served as an executive director of several state oncology societies with the Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC), where she connected internal functions and initiatives with outside stakeholders to create long-lasting partnerships benefiting the members of each organization. Her experience in association leadership and relationship management will help COA strengthen collaboration across the cancer care continuum while maintaining its steadfast independence as the voice of community oncology.###About the Community Oncology AllianceThe Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org

