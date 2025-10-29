Community Oncology Alliance Launches New Patient Advocacy Chapter in Alabama

Community Oncology Alliance Logo

The COA Patient Advocacy Network Will Provide Patients and Survivors at Clearview Cancer Institute an Advocacy Platform

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) launched a new local chapter of its Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) at Clearview Cancer Institute this week. Clearview serves the north Alabama region with local, high-quality cancer care. Opening this CPAN chapter will give a powerful advocacy voice to Clearview’s patients and survivors.“Cancer doesn’t care if you’re based in Alabama or Washington, D.C., or what your political affiliation is,” said COA’s Director of Patient Advocacy and Education Rose Gerber, MS. “Teaching patients, survivors, and advocates how to use their voice to push for policies that make cancer care easier to access and ensure its quality is an endeavor that benefits us all.”CPAN is COA’s patient connection – educating and ensuring patients understand the importance of advocating for and preserving community oncology. The network provides education and raises awareness of independent, community cancer care and the issues that affect it. CPAN advocates include patients, survivors, caregivers, and members of the oncology care team. These advocates share personal stories so policymakers and the community can understand the importance of personalized, affordable cancer care close to where patients live and work.Sri Bathini, MD, a medical oncologist at Clearview, said, “Cancer can make a patient feel helpless. CPAN teaches patients that they can make a difference not only for themselves, but for future patients and survivors. I look forward to watching this chapter grow as part of the Clearview and CPAN communities.”Rebekah Ormond, Clearview’s volunteer coordinator and the chapter’s Advocacy Leader, said she was excited to connect patients, survivors, and advocates with the larger CPAN network.“CPAN helps patients break that sense of isolation, that sense that they’re going through this alone. As a CPAN member, you connect with others around you who are undergoing similar journeys, and you meet people across the country who have lived your experience. It’s an encouraging feeling to meet and coordinate with others who know the value of independent community oncology as a patient or survivor,” said Ormond.A chapter-based national advocacy organization, CPAN is committed to raising awareness of independent, community cancer care centers and how national and local health care policy issues may affect patient care. Chapter members have access to a range of educational and practice-based advocacy opportunities, including monthly Advocacy Chats, where health care and policy experts from around the industry cover topics like the latest in cancer policy, health equity, clinical trials, and cancer survivorship. Advocates are also invited to the annual COA Conference to learn more about the current state of community cancer care and to participate in Hill Days in Washington.To learn more about CPAN or inquire about the potential to open a chapter at your local community oncology practice, visit www.COAAdvocacy.org ###About the Community Oncology Alliance (COA)The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org About the COA Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN)The Community Oncology Alliance Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) is a chapter-based national advocacy organization committed to raising awareness of independent, community cancer care centers and how national and local health care policy issues may affect patient care. CPAN’s network of community cancer practice-based chapters spans 20 states, and connects and activates committed, passionate people who advocate for the protection of locally delivered cancer care. CPAN advocates include patients, survivors, caregivers, and members of the oncology care team. CPAN advocates share personal stories so policymakers and the community can understand the importance of personalized, affordable cancer care close to where patients live and work. Sign up to become an advocate or find your local chapter at www.COAAdvocacy.org About Clearview Cancer InstituteClearview Cancer Institute is north Alabama’s leading cancer treatment facility. For over 40 years, Clearview Cancer Institute has provided leading-edge treatment and compassionate care to those diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders. Clearview offers every service and amenity needed in an outpatient setting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.