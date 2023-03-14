Klevu Launches Discovered - A New Kind of Ecommerce Conference and Community
Unlock Insightful Solutions for Recession Retailing at Discovered London - An Unmissable Ecommerce Conference on 23rd March 2023LONDON, ENGLAND, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klevu, a leading provider of search and product discovery solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of Discovered – a new kind of ecommerce conference and community. Discovered will feature the brightest minds in ecommerce and product discovery, and consists of events, a podcast, media and TV opportunities.
Discovered London will be the first event in this new series – an inspiring, interactive and insightful ecommerce conference taking place on 23rd March 2023 at Sea Containers in London. This in-person event promises to bring together some of the most innovative thinkers from around the world to discuss crucial topics relating to shopping, AI, and recession retailing.
“We are launching Discovered to create a space for people to come together and share their knowledge about product discovery” said Klevu CEO Nilay Oza. “The sessions will cover everything from the relationship between human and machine, how human abilities can enhance AI and complement commerce goals; how psychology and human nature influence search and discovery behaviours; and how visionaries are creating value during this pivotal time for retail”.
Speakers at the event include:
Gianfranco Cuzziol, Head of Personalisation and CRM at Avon International
Diego Fria, Director of Ecommerce, Stussy
Vitaly Friedman, Co-Founder of Smashing Magazine
Nilay Oza and Niraj Aswani, Co-founders of Klevu
Jo Causon, CEO of The Institute of Customer Service
Jana Lindler and LJHazzard, Seasalt Cornwall
Dom Sevlon, CTO of Apply Digital and board member of the MACH Alliance
Gavin Williams, Director of Ecommerce, Creed
Martin Shaw, Head of Research at RetailX and Internet Retailing
At Discovered London you can discover how visionaries are creating value through product discovery technology and collectively discover ways to thrive during this journey through recession retailing and into the future of ecommerce. Meet ecommerce experts from brands such as Crew Clothing, Primark, Puma, Paul Smith, Dr. Martens, Costa Coffee, Screwfix, Ann Summers, Ted Baker, Kurt Geiger, HunzaG, Heal's and more.
With its engaging content delivered by industry experts from across the globe, and perspectives and stories never heard before, Discovered London is set to become one of the most influential events in ecommerce this year. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain valuable insights into shopper behaviour – register now.
Discovered London is proudly brought to you by Klevu, Akeneo, BigCommerce, Klaviyo, IDHL, JH, Space 48, UWP, Vervaunt, commercetools, Ethos NFT, Gorgias, Mollie, Sendcloud, Shipper HQ, Storyblok, Vue Storefront, BAO, GPMD, Limesharp, Shopify, Velstar, Patchworks, Odicci, Vercel, and Videoly.
About Klevu
Klevu is an AI Search and Discovery Platform for ecommerce that elevates the search experience, and automatically re-merchandises category listing pages and product recommendations. Klevu's proprietary, game-changing technology delivers engaging product discovery experiences for shoppers, while simplifying ecommerce operations for efficient ecommerce teams and developers.
