Klevu and Trustpilot Team Up to Bring Customer-Centricity to Product Discovery

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klevu, the global leader in artificial intelligence-powered product discovery technology for digital commerce, debuts a connector for Trustpilot. Ecommerce merchants that use Trustpilot reviews can now harness Klevu’s artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to prioritize which products to display and promote in search results based on star ratings.A study by Gartner found that 85% of buyers trust online reviews as much as a personal recommendation. Even more, there is an endless amount of research that supports how influential customer reviews are in the purchasing process. Knowing this, online retailers are now recognizing the need to provide review information at the fingertips of shoppers during their product discovery journey. With the Klevu and Trustpilot integration, merchants can use product review data and star counts to prioritize the order in which products are displayed.“Klevu’s advanced AI powered product discovery tool was designed to personalize the online shopping experience for buyers based on their likes and interests. Being able to add Trustpilot’s ratings and reviews to our AI algorithm allows merchants to further improve an individual's shopping experience and help buyers make purchases with confidence, stated Niraj Aswani, Co-founder and CTO, Klevu. “Klevu is constantly looking for additional data points to include in our AI and ML algorithms and we are thrilled further optimize Klevu AI with more shopper-led datapoints.”Trustpilot is a leading online review platform that brings businesses and consumers together to foster a continuously improving experience for merchants and shoppers. The Klevu and Trustpilot partnership empowers automatic, customer-driven merchandising by not only showing rating on product listings and product recommendations, but also training the Klevu AI to use rating as a reason to boost or demote products on a product listing page. Additionally, shoppers can browse and filter products based on Trustpilot star ratings on search results, autosuggest, category pages, and in product recommendations.“We are excited to team up with Klevu to provide our shared customers with the ability to include Trustpilot ratings and review counts alongside their product recommendations,” said Briarley Laban, Senior Director of Global Partnerships at Trustpilot. “The Klevu and Trustpilot integration will help eCommerce businesses increase conversions during a critical part of the buying journey and just in time for the holiday season.”Existing customers of Klevu and Trustpilot can enable the Trustpilot connector through the Klevu Merchant Center. If you need help, contact Klevu Support. If you’re not using Klevu, schedule a demo and note Trustpilot in your message to sales.

About Klevu AI, which underpins the Klevu and Trustpilot connector