Klevu Announces Integration with Klaviyo
Inject the most advanced ecommerce AI into Klaviyo to automatically build ecommerce campaigns designed to convert shoppers with the highest intent.
Shoppers are distracted and often multitasking when shopping. The Klevu integration will help merchants cut through the clutter with high intent, and highly relevant email and SMS.”ATLANTA, GA, US, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klevu, the global leader in artificial intelligence-powered product discovery technology for digital commerce today released an integration for Klaviyo, a unified customer platform that provides data-driven marketing tools – including email and SMS – for e-commerce businesses. The integration allows ecommerce businesses using Klaviyo the ability to connect search terms to shoppers to display automatically curated products in email and SMS campaigns, and use search and product data in flows and segmentation.
— James White, Director of Partnerships for Klaviyo
Today’s customers expect a personalized experience when shopping, which requires merchants to send compelling and well-timed email and SMS campaigns. With this integration, retailers can utilize a shopper’s search history to customize and send email and SMS messages featuring products customized to each individual shopper – allowing shoppers to discover products that are relevant to them and in a timely manner.
Now, “Klaviyo is a powerful platform for ecommerce brands. With Klevu now sharing shopper intent data with Klaviyo, with the products that Klevu would have displayed on the website, Klaviyo users can use search in new ways,” explained Nilay Oza, Founder and CEO, Klevu. “Go ahead, make a flow with a keyword, send an SMS that quotes their last search term, or even just the topic of a search, populate a product block with personalized product recommendations for your most-likely-to-buy customers, and see the revenue roll in during peak period.”
“Shoppers are often multitasking and distracted when shopping online. As that means shoppers may forget about something they searched for on a website, abandoned search reactivation can be a great way for merchants to convert those customers,” commented James White, Director of Partnerships for Klaviyo. “The Klevu integration will help merchants have an opportunity to cut through the clutter with high intent, and highly relevant customer communications. I’m excited about what our shared customers can achieve together to drive more search-led revenue through email and SMS.”
You can learn more about the Klaviyo and Klevu integration, and sign up for a demo here.
About Klevu
Millions of shoppers use Klevu to discover products on their favorite ecommerce sites. Klevu's proprietary technology increases conversion, reduces bounce rates and drives loyalty for more than 3,000 leading global brands, including Puma, Fred Perry, Paul Smith, Avon, Stussy, Pfaltzgraff, and Native. Klevu is an AI Search and Discovery Platform that leverages AI, Natural Language Processing and User Behavior Analytics to elevate the search experience, and automatically re-merchandise category listing pages and product recommendations. Retailers that use Klevu's full Product Discovery Platform provide unparalleled customer experience, and achieve 37% more revenue per web session than those that don't.
Founded in Finland in 2013, Klevu has offices located in the UK, the US, India, Finland, Australia and Sweden. The end-to-end discovery and search solution is easy to configure, optimize and maintain, and can be integrated with major ecommerce platforms in as little as a few hours. For total creative control and headless ecommerce technologies, Klevu is MACH certified, and robust APIs and SDKs are available. For more information, schedule a demo or start for free at klevu.com.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo is a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships—at scale. With Klaviyo, brands can combine customer data with more than 220 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative brands like Unilever, Dermalogica, Solo Stove, Citizen Watches, and more than 100K other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.
Rachel Tonner
Klevu
+44 7449 129074
marketing@klevu.com