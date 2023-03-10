SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Asia's Top Online Games Provider, SpadeGaming

SCCG and Spade Gaming Announce Partnership

SCCG Management is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with SpadeGaming, Asia's Top Online Games provider.

This partnership is a significant step towards achieving our goal of providing top-notch solutions for the gambling market in Asia.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading management advisory firm in the gambling industry, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with SpadeGaming, Asia's Top Online Games provider. This partnership exemplifies SCCG Management's mission to expand its reach in the Asia gambling market and offer exceptional gaming solutions to online casino operators worldwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with SpadeGaming," said SCCG Management CEO, Stephen Crystal. "Their exceptional series of products and excellent integration will undoubtedly bring value to the online gaming industry. This partnership is a significant step towards achieving our goal of providing top-notch solutions for the gambling market in Asia."

Danny Vincent, General Manager at Spadegaming, comments: “We are pleased to partner with SCCG as the company continues to cement its reputation as the fastest growing name in the industry. With a roster of exceptional content in the pipeline, we look forward to embarking on what will undoubtedly be a productive and long-term commercial relationship.”

With the recent opening of the SCCG-ASIA office in Thailand, SCCG Management is committed to expanding its reach in the Asia gambling market. SpadeGaming's signature Asian-themed games that fit perfectly on mobile and desktop devices with stunning graphics and astonishing sound effects for endless enjoyment will undoubtedly help in achieving this goal.

SpadeGaming is renowned for its creativity and innovation in the online gaming industry, providing exceptional gaming solutions, and outstanding services to online casino operators worldwide. SpadeGaming provides over 150 innovative and high-quality HTML5 games in various categories including Fishing Game, Progressive Slot, Slots, Table, and Arcade. They offer software solutions including account management, finance management, marketing solution, technical support, and customer service. Their games are licensed by MGA and Curacao Gaming, with fair game mechanics certified by iTech Labs. SpadeGaming's services are customizable based on operators' requirements, making it a hassle-free experience for managing platforms.

ABOUT SPADE GAMING

As Asia's Top Online Games provider, our creations contain global culture and elements, especially our signature Asian-themed games that fit perfectly on mobile and desktop devices with stunning graphics and astonishing sound effects for endless enjoyment. We provide the best gaming solutions, excellent integration and outstanding services to the online casino operators worldwide. With our distinctive offerings and exceptional series of products, Spadegaming aspires to improve your business performance in terms of quality and services.

https://www.spadegaming.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm with experienced leaders from the global gaming industry, providing expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports and Casino Technology. Serving as a global networking partner for over 30 years with international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners to assist global scale growth. As an accelerator for early stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging companies to achieve their goals. Additionally, SCCG acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com

"CONTACT"