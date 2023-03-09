Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for March 9-16, 2023

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 South at Louisville Road: Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 through 6 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, US 129/ SR 115 southbound will be reduced to one lane approaching the Louisville Road intersection as crews perform roadway concrete replacement. The right and left turn movement onto Louisville Road will remain open during this time. Motorists should be alert for workers present, temporary traffic patterns, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between US 321 and Foch Street: On Monday, March 13, 2023, through Friday, March 17, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, US 25/SR 63 at SR 116 in Caryville: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 at SR 37: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 159 between Andrew Finney Road and Buntontown Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 362 between SR 361 and Gap Creek Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 427: Motorists should be alert for workers present, lane shifts, new traffic conditions, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

JEFFERSON/ SEVIER COUNTY, I-40 West between Mile Markers 416 and 405: On Sunday, March 12, 2023, motorists should be alert for a series of rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. as utility crews perform overhead line work. Motorists should be alert for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East Ramp to I-640 West (Exit 393) : Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 through 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, the ramp from I-40 East to I-640 West (Exit 393) will be temporarily closed as crews perform work on the I-640 rubblization project. Motorists in the downtown area should utilize I-275 to I-640 during this time. Motorists should be alert for temporary traffic changes, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 West Ramp to I-640 West (Exit 393) : Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 through 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, the ramp from I-40 West to I-640 West (Exit 393) will be reduced to one lane as crews perform work on the I-640 rubblization project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Marker 395 : On Sunday, March 12, 2023, weather permitting, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews replace an overhead dynamic message sign in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, lane shifts, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-275 North near Baxter Avenue Mile Marker 1: On Sunday, March 12, 2023 through Thursday, March 16, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform bridge repair activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West between Mile Markers 6 and 10: I-640 is reduced from three lanes to two between Broadway (MM 6) and I-40 (MM 10) through this resurfacing rubblization project. These reductions will remain in place around the clock. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/i-640-reconstruction.html

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Maloney Road and Woodson Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-maloney-to-woodson.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 11 Neyland Drive near Locust Street: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform overhead bridge work. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 71 between Simpson Road and Hendron Chapel Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

LOUDON COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 66 and 74: On Monday, March 13, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary mobile lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 West between Mile Markers 340 and 344: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this slope stabilization project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 341.8: On Thursday, March 9, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repair activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SEVIER/ JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 East between Mile Markers 405 and 416: On Sunday, March 12, 2023, motorists should be alert for a series of rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. as utility crews perform overhead line work. Motorists should be alert for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, US 441 North/ US 321 South/ SR 73 East Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge: Traffic on the northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane from January 3 through April 7, 2023, to allow for repairs to the Spur Tunnel. While the single-lane closures will cause temporary delays, the repairs are necessary to address water leaks and lighting improvements. For the safety of workers, motorists are reminded to reduce speeds, refrain from honking when traveling through the construction zone, and allow extra time for all northbound travel on the Spur. Closures will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the construction

period.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Fort Henry Drive SR 36 and Memorial Blvd. SR 126: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. A wide load detour is in place through this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this through this construction widening project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers and equipment present, and use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, US 11E/ US 19W/ SR 34 Bridge over Boone Lake: Motorists should be alert for the reduction of lanes through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

For information on statewide interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic.

TDOT is now on Twitter. For up to the minute traffic information in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/knoxville511. For statewide travel information follow www.twitter.com/TN511.