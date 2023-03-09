Tender Portraits, a brand Turning Cherished Memories into Beautiful Works of Art

Tender Portraits is a brand that specializes in transforming clients' cherished memories into beautiful oil portraits hand-drawn by real artists.

TAYLORS, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tender Portraits lets clients transform their precious memories into stunning custom hand-made oil paintings. With a focus on providing high-quality, hand-made portraits that capture the essence of their loved ones, Tender Portraits is committed to making the process of turning photos into works of art as seamless and enjoyable as possible.

At Tender Portraits, clients can choose from a range of styles and sizes to create a unique and personalized piece of art. The brand understands that every client has individual needs and preferences, so they offer unlimited revisions to ensure complete satisfaction.

Each portrait is 100% hand-made by real artists, ensuring every detail is captured precisely and carefully. They are crafted by skilled artists who carelessly capture every detail of the subject with precision and artistry. From the subtle nuances of facial expressions to the texture and depth of clothing and backgrounds, Tender Portraits create portraits that are true works of art.

The artist understands the importance of creating a portrait that accurately captures the subject’s likeness and conveys their unique personality and character. With each brush or pencil stroke, the artists bring the subject to life, creating a portrait that will be treasured for generations to come.

To make the experience even better, Tender Portraits is pleased to offer FREE shipping on all orders. This means that clients can enjoy the convenience of having their portraits delivered straight to their door without any additional cost.

"Memories are precious and we believe that they should be treasured in the form of beautiful artwork," says Philip Gibbs, the founder of Tender Portraits. He added, "Our team of artists is dedicated to capturing the essence of our client's loved ones in a way that will be cherished for years to come. We are excited to share our passion with the world and look forward to creating stunning portraits that will be cherished for generations."

For those planning to make their moments timeless by preserving those in a framed oil portrait, the website of Tender Portraits is their ultimate destination.

For more details, contact Philip Gibbs at Philip@tenderportraits.com

Learn more at: https://tender-portraits.com

About the Company:

