LG Electronics opens R&D centre in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, March 9 - HÀ NỘI — Technology company LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday it would strengthen research and development (R&D) activities in Việt Nam to meet the rapid growth of the electric vehicle parts business .

The Yonhap news agency on Wednesday reported that LG held a ceremony to open a new centre in Hà Nội to further promote its R&D centre focusing on auto parts, which has been in operation since 2016.

LG's R&D centre in Hà Nội will focus on software development and in-vehicle testing, including telecommunications, audio, video and navigation equipment.

LG hopes this new facility will strengthen its R&D infrastructure and increase its competitiveness in Việt Nam.

The company also said it would increase the number of highly qualified employees in Việt Nam by more than 30 per cent from 750 currently to 1,000 by 2024. — VNS

LG Electronics opens R&D centre in Hà Nội

