Midlines and Extended Dwell Catheters Gain Popularity Adding to the Growth of the U.S. Vascular Access Device Market

As the markets for traditional vascular access devices like PICCs and CVCs mature, companies are focusing on the development of innovative technological features to drive up average selling prices.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global consulting and market research firm, has published an exclusive report on the U.S. vascular access market, exploring the impact of COVID-19 in 2022 and beyond. Clinicians are now searching for catheters that provide a longer dwell time than PIVCs but are less invasive than PICCs. As a result, midlines and extended dwell catheters have become increasingly popular due to their ability to reduce the risk of infection by terminating in the mid-to-upper arm, and their longer use period of up to 29 days. This reduces the need for multiple PIVCs and minimizes complications, leading to an expected increase in the adoption of these catheters in the future.

iData's latest U.S. Market Report Suite for Vascular Access Devices reveals that the market reached a value of $5.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to around $6.2 billion by 2029. This comprehensive report covers industry dynamics, procedure numbers, unit sales, ASPs, market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for all the segments of the market analyzed.

The report's analysis includes detailed segmentation of the following markets: implantable ports, port needles, central venous catheters (CVCs), peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs), midlines, extended dwell catheters (EDCs), dialysis catheters, ultrasound machines specialized for vascular access, vein visualization devices, tip-placement devices, catheter securement devices, antibacterial catheter patches, catheter caps and syringes and needles.

​​Becton Dickinson (BD), 3M, and Teleflex are the top three market share leaders in the U.S. vascular access market. As a leading player in this industry, BD offers a diverse portfolio of products that are aimed at enhancing patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. BD's product line includes a range of traditional vascular access devices, such as peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), central venous catheters (CVCs), and peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs), as well as cutting-edge devices like midlines and extended dwell catheters.

iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, along with hospital purchase order data, to supplement its primary and secondary research efforts to accurately estimate market shares, units sold, ASPs, product segments, brands, and procedural volumes.

Follow the link below to download a Free Research Summary of the U.S. Vascular Access Market Report:

https://idataresearch.com/product/vascular-access-devices-market-united-states/#segment6

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com