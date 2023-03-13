National Association of Flight Instructors Plans Educational Sessions at SUN 'n FUN
Karen Kalishek is a Designated Pilot Examiner, three-time NAFI Master Instructor, CFI, CFII, MEI, CFI-G, AGI, IGI, FAA Gold Seal Instructor and FAASTeam Lead Representative. She holds an ATP certificate and has ASES and Glider Commercial privileges.
NAFI's exhibit at SUN 'n FUN 2022 attracted hundreds of visitors and members of the National Association of Flight Instructors.
Accepting Advance Reservations for Fall SummitLAKELAND, FLORIDA, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of members and guests of the National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) are planning to visit the association's activities here March 28 to April 2 at Lakeland Linder International Airport for the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo, Florida’s largest convention.
NAFI’s formidable presence will highlight its planned flight instruction safety and business summit scheduled from Oct. 24 to 26. NAFI’s inaugural summit in the fall will also be held on the SUN ‘n FUN campus. Attendees at the SUN ‘n FUN this month can also register for the fall summit online below and also at NAFI’s booth at the fly-in and airshow. NAFI’s exhibit will be in Hangar A, Booth 077.
It will be staffed by NAFI volunteer board members, including Chair Karen Kalishek, Secretary JD Debosky, Chair Emeritus Robert Meder and Board Member Victor Vogel. They will be in Lakeland throughout the event to showcase NAFI’s programs, benefits, and networking opportunities. In addition, existing members and new members can renew or join NAFI at a discounted rate during the show.
Board members Vogel and Kalishek will be making special presentations during the SUN 'n FUN airshow and fly-in.
"When are you too old to fly?" by Vogel is scheduled:
Wednesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. in the Central Florida Aerospace Academy (CFAA) Room 13
Thursday, March 30 at 10 a.m., CFAA Rm 13
Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m., CFAA Rm 09
Habit Forming: Safety Tips for Every Flight by Kalishek is scheduled:
Wednesday, March 29, at 1 p.m. in Room CFAA-03.
Register for NAFI Summit, Early Bird Rates
Register at NAFI Summit 2023 | Become a Better CFI for NAFI Summit: Flight Instruction Excellence, to be held October 24-26 at the SUN ’n FUN Museum at Lakeland Linder International Airport (KLAL), Florida. The summit will host current and prospective certificated flight instructors, leaders in aviation, industry advocates, government representatives, and media. Early bird rates are in effect until July 1: $250 for NAFI members, $310 for non-members. NAFI and SAFE Master Instructor rates are $199.
About the National Association of Flight Instructors
NAFI is the premier association of flight instructors in the world, with thousands of members. Its members relish being a part of the flight instruction community and benefiting from NAFI educational content, publications and programs. NAFI is dedicated to supporting and enhancing the profession of flight instruction through education, mentorship, and advocacy. The association is guided by the pursuit of aviation safety and the notion that better flight instructors train safer pilots. For more information on NAFI go to Welcome to the National Association of Flight Instructors (nafinet.org).
