Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,377 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents recovered a stolen weapon at the I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol recovered a stolen weapon at the I-35 Checkpoint.

On March 5, Border Patrol agents encountered a tractor trailer at the primary inspection lane when a Service canine alerted to the trailer. The driver was referred to secondary inspection. While on secondary, agents found two firearms and small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle.  Record checks revealed that one of the firearms was previously reported stolen.  The driver and passenger were taken into custody and the case was turned over to ATF . 

Please visit www.cbp.gov  to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow Laredo Sector on Twitter at USBPChiefLRT, on Instagram at USBPChiefLRT and Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

 

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents recovered a stolen weapon at the I-35 checkpoint

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more