Williston Barracks / MV Crash w - School Bus
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1001415
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 03/09/2023; 07:42
TOWN: RICHMOND
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RT 2 & Lemroy Court
WEATHER: CLEAR
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: HEATHER HAMILTON
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: JONESVILLE, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA
VEHICLE MODEL: HIGHLANDER
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: FRONTAL
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: FRANKLIN CATOE
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ESSEX TOWN, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: FREIGHTLINER
VEHICLE MODEL: B2 BUS CHASSIS
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: REAR LEFT SIDE DENT
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 03/09/23 at 0742, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a two-motor vehicle crash located between RT 2 & Lemroy Court in the Town of Richmond. Upon arrival, Troopers located the first vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest facing west on Route 2 and the second vehicle at a position of controlled rest on Route 2 facing in the same direction. Further investigation revealed that Operator 1, Heather Hamilton was traveling west on Route 2 behind Operator 2, Franklin Catoe who was driving the school bus. When the school bus made a stop to pick up a student, she ended up rear ending the bus, due to a mechanical issue with her brakes. As a result, all drivers and students aboard the bus sustained no injuries and none of the drivers provided any signs of impairment. Due to disabling damage to one vehicle it was removed by Bee There Towing.
Troopers were assisted by Underhill/Jericho Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department and Bee There Towing.