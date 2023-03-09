Williston Barracks / MV Crash w - School Bus

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1001415

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS

STATION: WILLISTON

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/09/2023; 07:42

TOWN: RICHMOND

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RT 2 & Lemroy Court

WEATHER: CLEAR

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: HEATHER HAMILTON

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: JONESVILLE, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: HIGHLANDER

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: FRONTAL

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: FRANKLIN CATOE

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ESSEX TOWN, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: FREIGHTLINER

VEHICLE MODEL: B2 BUS CHASSIS

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: REAR LEFT SIDE DENT

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 03/09/23 at 0742, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a two-motor vehicle crash located between RT 2 & Lemroy Court in the Town of Richmond. Upon arrival, Troopers located the first vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest facing west on Route 2 and the second vehicle at a position of controlled rest on Route 2 facing in the same direction. Further investigation revealed that Operator 1, Heather Hamilton was traveling west on Route 2 behind Operator 2, Franklin Catoe who was driving the school bus. When the school bus made a stop to pick up a student, she ended up rear ending the bus, due to a mechanical issue with her brakes. As a result, all drivers and students aboard the bus sustained no injuries and none of the drivers provided any signs of impairment. Due to disabling damage to one vehicle it was removed by Bee There Towing.

Troopers were assisted by Underhill/Jericho Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department and Bee There Towing.