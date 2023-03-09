Unclear policy causes bar to switch UC Hastings’ alumni websites back and forth

Amid an unclear policy within the California State Bar, the agency altered licensee website profiles for alumni of UC Hastings College of the Law to the school’s new name, then back to Hastings, then back to the new name, according to a statement from the bar on Wednesday.
