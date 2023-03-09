AP Logo Gregory Francis, CEO at Access Partnership launches the Global Policy Review podcast.

Listen to the first episode here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2142697/12339186-what-needs-to-change

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game-changing technologies are emerging with ever-greater frequency, but regulators march to a much slower beat. Scepticism breeds mistrust, leading to global inaction. How can we help policymakers to pick up the tempo?

Access Partnership’s flagship podcast, Global Policy Review, explores the interplay between innovation and its regulatory impediments, outlining how we can leverage the former to remove the latter. Each month, special guests spanning the fields of government relations, policy analysis, and compliance and licencing will outline how to accelerate tech’s diffusion into the markets that need it most.

From AI and quantum computing to robotics and the metaverse, new technologies must arrive fairly and equitably to ensure beneficial outcomes across society. But first, they must arrive. Self-imposed restrictions at national and regional levels are denying tomorrow’s solutions the opportunity to address the challenges of today. What needs to change? Listen to the first episode here: Access Partnership launches Global Policy Review Podcast

Gregory Francis is CEO at Access Partnership. Gregory supports some of the world’s largest governments and companies in developing and executing public affairs strategies. Active in policy forums worldwide, he has assembled an internationally-recognised team capable of managing outcomes of national and multilateral policy processes on five continents.

Dr. Samantha Torrance is Head of Policy Implementation at Access Partnership. Samantha leads activities to help companies bring cutting-edge technology and unlock growth in emerging markets across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Dr. Peter Lovelock is Principal, Fair Tech Policy at Access Partnership. Between 1999 and 2004, Peter built and ran China’s leading IT research consultancy, and prior to that he was a lead policy analyst at the UN in Geneva.