Governor Katie Hobbs Legislative Action Update

PHOENIX —Governor Hobbs took the following action(s) on legislation:

The full veto letter can be read below.

March 9, 2023

Senator Warren Petersen

President of the Senate

1700 W. Washington Street

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Re: SB 1305

President Petersen,

Today I vetoed SB1305.

It is time to stop utilizing students and teachers in culture wars based on fearmongering and unfounded accusations. Bills like SB1305 only serve to divide and antagonize.

I urge the Legislature to work with me on the real issues affecting Arizona schools: underfunded classrooms, a growing educator retention crisis, and school buildings in need of repair and replacement.