Governor Katie Hobbs Legislative Action Update
PHOENIX —Governor Hobbs took the following action(s) on legislation:
The full veto letter can be read below.
March 9, 2023
Senator Warren Petersen
President of the Senate
1700 W. Washington Street
Phoenix, AZ 85007
Re: SB 1305
President Petersen,
Today I vetoed SB1305.
It is time to stop utilizing students and teachers in culture wars based on fearmongering and unfounded accusations. Bills like SB1305 only serve to divide and antagonize.
I urge the Legislature to work with me on the real issues affecting Arizona schools: underfunded classrooms, a growing educator retention crisis, and school buildings in need of repair and replacement.