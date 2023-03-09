Submit Release
Governor Katie Hobbs Legislative Action Update

PHOENIX —Governor Hobbs took the following action(s) on legislation:

March 9, 2023

 Senator Warren Petersen

President of the Senate

1700 W. Washington Street

Phoenix, AZ 85007

 Re: SB 1305

 

President Petersen,

Today I vetoed SB1305. 

It is time to stop utilizing students and teachers in culture wars based on fearmongering and unfounded accusations. Bills like SB1305 only serve to divide and antagonize.

I urge the Legislature to work with me on the real issues affecting Arizona schools: underfunded classrooms, a growing educator retention crisis, and school buildings in need of repair and replacement. 

 

 

