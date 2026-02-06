Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment of Andy Gaona to Arizona Court of Appeals

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of D. Andrew (“Andy”) Gaona to the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One. Gaona entered private practice with Perkins Coie LLP in 2011 following a clerkship with Justice Andrew D. Hurwitz of the Arizona Supreme Court. He later joined Coppersmith Brockelman PLC, where he has been a partner since 2018. His practice has consisted primarily of commercial, public, and election law litigation, including representing a variety of public and private-sector clients at both the trial and appellate levels. He has served on the Arizona Supreme Court’s Task Force on Judicial Performance Review and the board of directors of the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest. He has also been a frequent presenter on subjects involving Arizona election law and practice in Arizona’s appellate courts. “In the course of his career, Andy has shown the temperament and commitment to fairness that Arizonans expect from their judges,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “With the skills and expertise he has displayed as a practicing attorney, I am confident he will be a great asset to the Court of Appeals.” The appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paul J. McMurdie.

