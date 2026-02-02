AHCCCS Director Virginia “Ginny” Rountree Resigns for Personal Health Concerns

Phoenix, AZ – Today, AHCCCS Director Virginia “Ginny” Rountree announced her resignation from AHCCCS due to personal health reasons. “After deep consideration and conversations with my family, I have made the difficult decision to step down from my role as Director of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) due to personal health concerns,” said Virginia Rountree. “I am grateful for the support of AHCCCS staff, community partners, advocates, managed care organizations, providers, associations and sister state agencies who all are committed to serving our members and nurturing collaborative and productive partnerships with AHCCCS. I will work closely over the next two weeks with your team to ensure an effective transition. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.” “I thank Ginny for her hard work leading AHCCCS during a time of change in our health care system,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Ginny spent ten years in public service to the State, and decades serving Arizona’s Medicaid recipients in the community. As AHCCCS Director, Ginny was focused on carrying out the mission, to provide health insurance coverage to 1.8 million Arizonans. I wish her the best in her future endeavors.” Rountree’s final day with the agency will be Friday, February 13. Read Virginia Rountree’s resignation letter here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.