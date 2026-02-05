Governor Katie Hobbs Expands Access to Child Care for 600 More Arizona Children

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that an additional 600 Arizona children from working families have access to child care assistance. She also introduced the Bright Futures AZ Out-of-School Time Grant Program, which is designed to reduce child care costs for working families when school is out. These efforts are part of the Governor’s Bright Futures AZ initiative, which aims to make child care more accessible and affordable. The Governor’s Arizona Promise Budget (FY26) included the largest investment of general funds for child care since the Great Recession. As a result, a total of 1,500 children have now gained access to child care assistance. The budget also authorized the Bright Futures AZ Out-of-School Time Grant Program, which allocates $3 million for child care services for children ages 5 to 12 when school is not in session. The program will reduce the cost of child care by two-thirds for working families, and 30 percent of the funding will be reserved for rural communities. The program is being administered by the Department of Economic Security in partnership with the Arizona Center for Afterschool Excellence. “Arizona families need relief, and we are delivering it,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “The cost of child care continues to be a major barrier for working families. By making child care more affordable and accessible, we are helping families realize economic opportunity and achieve economic stability.” Families can find more information on the Child Care Assistance Program here, and child care providers interested in the Bright Futures AZ Out-of-School Time program can apply for grant funding here. In addition to expanded child care assistance and out-of-school programming, the Arizona Department of Health Services is investing $2.5 million to expand home-based child care, and the Office of Economic Opportunity is helping small child care businesses access low-cost capital through the Arizona Microbusiness Loan Program. Last year, the Governor made a $1 million investment to support Arizona child care providers by discounting licensing fees. “For many families in Arizona already struggling with the increasing cost of basic necessities, this help cannot come fast enough. Access to affordable, high quality child care allows parents to go to work secure in the knowledge that their children are in a safe and caring environment,” said Kelley Murphy, Alliance Coordinator, Arizona Early Childhood Alliance. “AZECA thanks the Governor and DES for their continued commitment to releasing as many families as possible from the child care wait list.” “AECEA thanks the Governor’s Office for prioritizing the release of children from the child care waitlist, a critical workforce strategy that supports working families and allows access to quality child care,” said Barbie Prinster, Executive Director, Arizona Early Childhood Education Association. “This release will allow low-income parents to participate fully in the labor market, strengthen provider sustainability, and ensure children are cared for in affordable, high-quality early learning environments. Access to developmentally appropriate care promotes economic stability for families, employers, and the broader workforce.” “This is wonderful news for Arizona families. Expanding access so that 600 more children can receive quality child care is a meaningful step forward for working parents, early childhood development, and our state’s future workforce. Reliable child care provides stability for families, supports economic participation, and ensures young children get the strong start they deserve,” said Ginger Ward, CEO, Southwest Human Development. “United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona applauds the Governor’s Office for taking meaningful action to release hundreds of children from the child care waitlist at a time of extraordinary financial strain for working families,” said Vanecia Kerr, President & CEO, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “Access to high-quality, affordable child care is not optional; it is essential to children’s academic success and future opportunity. Safe, reliable early care also allows parents to remain engaged at work, miss fewer days, and contribute fully to their employers and our economy. We thank the Governor’s Office for this important progress and look ahead to continued action that brings child care within reach for all families."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.