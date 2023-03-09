CK Power Family of Companies opens Terramac facility in St. Louis, creating 75 new jobs

CK Power, an industry leading distributor, manufacturer, and service provider for engines, power generation, powertrain, and off-highway power solutions, announced that it has opened a new St. Louis manufacturing facility for subsidiary Terramac, creating 75 new jobs. Terramac is a prominent rubber tracked crawler carrier manufacturer.

“We’re thrilled to see a world-class manufacturer like Terramac growing and creating jobs right here in Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our dedication to a stronger workforce and improved infrastructure continues to achieve results, and we wish Terramac all the best as it continues to thrive in our state. As this company establishes a new facility in St. Louis, we look forward to the impact it will bring for the local economy and Missourians in the area.”

Terramac is U.S.-based and focuses on engineering innovative and versatile off-road equipment solutions that serve several industries, including utility, general construction, environmental, renewable energy, drilling, pipeline, mining, and landfill management. Crawler carriers are best known for their low ground pressure, which allows them to traverse challenging terrain and various ground conditions with ease. Terramac manufactures three straight frame and two rotating carrier models with multiple configuration options as well as a purpose-built line designed for utility and oversized support equipment.

“We are excited about revitalizing the plant facility, as well as the neighboring area,” said JJ Costello, Vice President of Business Development of CK Power Family of Companies. “We plan to create many new jobs over the next couple years, drawing from the local workforce to help support our goals for the company and the community.”

Terramac’s new facility is expected to be operational by spring of this year. New jobs added will include both skilled manufacturing and office roles.

“Terramac opening a new location in St. Louis is great news for the region,” said Michelle Hataway, Deputy Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re proud to have assisted this quality employer as it makes a positive difference for Missouri workers and their families.”

For this expansion, Terramac will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

What others are saying

“We applaud CK Power for its commitment to growing and investing in the City of St. Louis,” said Neal Richardson, President and CEO of St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC). “The new Terramac facility will bring more quality manufacturing and distribution jobs for citizens in and around St. Louis, which benefits the entire region.”

“St. Louis’ robust manufacturing sector and central geography make it an ideal location for CK Power’s next Terramac manufacturing facility,” said Steven Pearce, Chief Business Attraction Officer of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “We applaud the company’s commitment to and investment in St. Louis, and we look forward to the quality job opportunities it creates for more than 75 workers.”

About CK Power

CK Power has been engineering, building, and distributing off-highway power solutions since 1929. In 90 years of doing business, the company has witnessed a lot of change. The industry has evolved, technology has improved, and CK Power has grown significantly since its start as a small distributor in St. Louis. Today, CK Power is a leading manufacturer and distributor of off-highway power products. The company’s world-class team has earned a reputation for routinely engineering custom power solutions to tackle “impossible” application challenges. Amidst all the change, CK Power remains committed to its customers, people, and the quality of its products.

About Terramac

Terramac is a subsidiary of the CK Power Family of Companies and a leading manufacturer of rubber tracked crawler carriers. Units are supported by an expansive dealer network delivering localized sales, rentals, service, and support to customers throughout the world.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.