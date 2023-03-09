March 9 - Scheduled Upgrades to ColoradoSOS.gov to Take Place March 10-13

State of Colorado

Denver, March 9, 2023 - The Department of State’s website, www.ColoradoSOS.gov, will be undergoing scheduled upgrades beginning Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. and continuing as late as Monday, March 13 at 6 a.m.

Online services, including business filings and online voter registration, will be unavailable during this time. Business owners and other filers should complete any online filings before 5 p.m. on March 10.

