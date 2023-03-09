Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,362 in the last 365 days.

March 9 - Scheduled Upgrades to ColoradoSOS.gov to Take Place March 10-13

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, March 9, 2023 - The Department of State’s website, www.ColoradoSOS.gov, will be undergoing scheduled upgrades beginning Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. and continuing as late as Monday, March 13 at 6 a.m.

Online services, including business filings and online voter registration, will be unavailable during this time. Business owners and other filers should complete any online filings before 5 p.m. on March 10.

For information on when this work is completed and services are restored, please visit the Secretary of State’s Office’s Social Media pages by clicking the links below:

You just read:

March 9 - Scheduled Upgrades to ColoradoSOS.gov to Take Place March 10-13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more