BCI Selected as One of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies in the World
Baker Communications, Inc. announced its selection to the 2023 Training Industry Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Companies for the 6th straight year.
World-class performance never happens by accident. We are honored that so many top-tier sales organizations have entrusted their teams' success to our training and methodology.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI) announced that it was selected as one of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies for 2023 by Training Industry. As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach their peak performance since 1979.
— Joe DiDonato
This selection was on the heels of the company's being awarded "The Best New Sales Readiness Product" by The Silicon Review. The company credits most of this success to introducing its data-driven sales enablement methodology. According to the company, that approach completely changes how sophisticated sales teams approach their sales training and enablement.
According to Training Industry, selection to the 2023 Training Industry Top 20™ Sales Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:
• Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.
• Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the sales training market.
• Client and customer representation.
• Business performance and growth.
“Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our Top Sales Training and Enablement List is based on thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience, and expertise of sales training and enablement providers,” according to Training Industry, Inc. They went on to say that they continuously monitor the training marketplace looking for the best providers of sales training and enablement that offer a breadth of capabilities and services. This annual list is designed to help buy-side organizations in their search for the right training partners.
BCI’s training uses its proprietary data-driven sales enablement approach with a blend of award-winning sales training content, acclaimed sales methodologies, and patented technologies that produce learners who outperform peers trained in traditional classroom environments alone. This unique approach combines competency-based assessments and content; state-of-the-art AI software that assists sales teams in providing personalized training paths for each seller; learning reinforcement methodologies such as individual, manager, and team coaching; virtual instruction using "spaced Learning" delivery methods; the BCI Core and Supplemental E-Learning series; and an extensive online video refresher library.
The company’s unique approach to mapping a seller's strengths and weaknesses to individualize training and coaching paths leads the industry, according to an independent research company. This approach then combines learning reinforcement and spaced learning to help learners achieve higher than normal results in much less time. According to the company, educators have known for a long time that typical classroom training is never focused enough on an individual's skill gaps to achieve optimal results. The forgetting curve described by Ebbinghaus adds to the problem by showing that up to 90% of the material covered in the classroom is quickly forgotten, 30 days after the class ends. The company pointed to a multitude of learning research that show how the stacking of these learning tools, combined with the reduced time spent in the classroom, can create the higher achievement levels. In a landmark study by Benjamin Bloom at the University of Chicago, he showed that students who were coached in a one-on-one format outperformed 98% of their classroom-only trained counterparts. That same study also showed that when learning retention tools were utilized, those learners outperformed 84% of their classroom-only trained peers.
“We understand what it takes to drive performance to upper levels of achievement, and we’ve dedicated ourselves to that pursuit of excellence,” said Chief of Staff Joe DiDonato. “Even our tagline describes our philosophy of commitment: World-class performance never happens by accident. We truly believe that data-driven sales training and enablement is how Sales Teams will achieve their next major boost in performance.”
To learn more about this unique approach to improving learning performance, the company suggests visiting https://www.bakercommunications.com/sales_enablement.html for more information.
ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)
Baker Communications uses data science to help its customers build world-class sales teams. Just like a doctor uses diagnostic tools to identify illnesses, BCI uses sales-specific diagnostic tools to identify sales team members’ strengths and weaknesses. The company then provides individualized training and coaching solutions for each member of the sales team.
As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP, and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as technology and AI that provide advanced insights into each seller in addition to delivering learning content anywhere, around the clock. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
Joe DiDonato
Baker Communications, Inc.
+1 877-253-8506
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Data-Driven Sales Enablement