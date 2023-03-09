St Clair County Highway-Rail Safety Project Approved by the ICC

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved a Stipulated Agreement requiring new automatic warning devices at a highway-rail crossing near New Athens in St Clair County. Stipulated Agreement 2233 requires Illinois Central Railroad Company to install new automatic warning devices at the Black Quarter Central Road highway-rail crossing (designated as AAR/DOT #296103T, railroad milepost 27.81-G).





The estimated cost of the signal design and construction is $379,475. ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Funds (GCPF) be used to pay up to 95 percent of the signal design and installation costs, not to exceed $360,501. Illinois Central Railroad Company will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs as well as all future operating and maintenance costs for the new warning devices and their circuitry.





"Safety updates to our rail infrastructure are essential for keeping everyone safe around railroad tracks. The Grade Crossing Protection Fund makes it possible to get life-saving rail safety projects completed in communities all over Illinois. That's a win for pedestrians, motorists, and rail passengers alike," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2233 in Docket No. T23-0013 click here.





ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)



