NEXCOM VTC 7270 Improves Smart City Traffic and Fleet Management
In-Vehicle Fanless Telematics Computer Powers Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
The exponential growth in population globally is taxing our traditional transportation systems, with traffic congestion, vehicle accidents, and environmental impacts on the rise”FREMONT, CA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent in-vehicle computers, announced today launch of the VTC 7270, a fanless AI powered in-vehicle telematics computer. A high-performance general-purpose 5G communication hub is one of the core components of the smart vehicles needed to create more efficient and sustainable transportation systems in smart cities around the world, but the technology requires more computing power.
“The exponential growth in population globally is taxing our traditional transportation systems, with traffic congestion, vehicle accidents, and environmental impacts on the rise,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “The future of smart traffic management depends on new technology tools to help, and the VTC 7270 is designed to combine the benefits of powerful computing and efficient management within an upgraded telematics computer, ultimately, helping vehicles drive smarter and cities plan better.”
The NEXCOM VTC 7270 is equipped with the latest 12/13th Generation Intel® Core™ CPU, delivering 30% more computing power than its predecessor. Despite its compact and lightweight design, the in-vehicle telematics computer supports numerous surrounding sensors, making it ideal for powering smart public transit solutions designed to improve driver and pedestrian safety. All recorded footage is uploaded via Wi-Fi, 5G, or in real-time upon returning to its workstation. Its software can also be updated wirelessly.
The NEXCOM VTC 7270 is a versatile 5G communication hub with four extension slots, delivering up to four WWAN/WLAN combinations. It can be used to provide hotspots for transit passengers, CAD/AVL, backhaul network service, and server communication assistance. The VTC 7270 has two 2.5” SSDs and one M.2 2280 Key M for NVMe SSD to improve response times and deliver maximum security. It is compliant with MIL-STD-801H, delivers a wide operating temperature range, and supports CAN Bus. It is also secured by TPM2.0.
“The VTC 7270-xC4 is a versatile in-vehicle telematics computer that can perform multiple tasks seamlessly,” said Peter Yang. “Leveraging CAD/AVL via GNSS, 5G, and Wi-Fi, the telematics computer can power smart public transit and bus fleet management, delivering more accurate time schedules for passengers and more efficient routing for drivers.”
The NEXCOM VTC 7270 is equipped with various I/Os, including up to six USB 3.2 ports for peripherals and eight independent 2.5 GbE PoE ports for cameras, LiDar, mmWave radars, and more. The in-vehicle telematics computer provides built-in computing power and Hailo AI accelerator, able to handle AI models and process large amounts of data, including video images and point cloud data. Through video surveillance, LiDar, and mmWave radars, the technology facilitates advanced driver assistance systems, including people counting, license plates recognition, physiological sensor monitoring, and abnormality predictions.
Features
• Powered by 12/13th Gen Intel® Core™-i processor with DDR5
• 2x 2.5GbE, 1x GbE, 6 x USB 3.2, 2x CAN FD & 4x serials, w/ 4 extra
• 2.5GbE PoE (optional) – VTC 7270-x
• 4x 2.5GbE PoE+, 1x GbE, 6x USB 3.2, 2x CAN FD & 4x serials, w/ 4 extra 2.5GbE PoE (optional) – VTC 7270-xC4
• 2x 2.5” SSD, 1x NVMe ultra-speed SSD
• Up to 4 WWAN/WLAN combinations for mobile router applications
• Up to two Hailo AI accelerator (26TOPS workload each, optional)
• 9~36V DC-IN with ignition control & OCP/OVP
• Wide operating temperature range of -40°C~65°C (fanless@35W CPU)
• Military standard for anti-vibration/shock
• CE/FCC, UKCA, E-mark Certified
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
