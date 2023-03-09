Headoffice.Space Launches Cloud-Based Operating System Selected a Finalist for SXSW Innovation Award & Pitch Competition

hOS Allows Customers to Host Virtual Cities That Can Be Purposed for Brands, E-Commerce, Remote Work, Gaming, Events, Education, and More

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headoffice.space, a leader in the Metaverse space, has been selected as a finalist for the SXSW 2023 Innovation Award in the “Convergent Gaming” category. The company has also been selected as a finalist in the “Metaverse and WEB3” category for the 2023 SXSW Pitch competition in Austin, TX.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a finalist in these two categories at SXSW 2023," said Marco Carvalho, CEO of headoffice.space. "These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who are always pushing the boundaries of innovation and the future of work."

In addition, Headoffice.space will participate in the panel at SXSW EDU "The Future of Play in The Metaverse" with industry leaders including Marco Carvalho, HeadOffice Space Inc., Jenna Seiden, Niantic, Inc., Valerie Vacante, Dentsu, and Jonathan Vlassopulos, Napster. The panel discussion will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the Fairmont hotel.

Headoffice.space has announced the launch of hOS, a cloud-based operating system designed to power fully productive, massive multiplayer worlds on the cloud. With hOS, customers can host virtual cities that can be purposed for brands, e-commerce, remote work, gaming, events, education, and more.

"We believe that hOS has the power to revolutionize the way people work, learn, connect, and thrive in virtual worlds. With our cloud-based infrastructure, users can join virtual spaces from anywhere in the world without the need for expensive gaming computers or headsets. We're excited to see the impact that hOS will have on the future of work and virtual collaboration," said Iago Zapletal, CHO of Headoffice.space.

“The hOS operating system offers advanced communication tools such as video, chat, and recording and integration with various apps such as ChatGPT, inworld AI avatars, wallets, and more through our SDK. Our Unreal Engine Plugin will allow developers to create and share custom environments with thousands of users with a single link. For those without technical expertise, we offer pre-built spaces in our virtual city for a frictionless experience” said Gilliard Araújo, CTO of Headoffice.space.

Headoffice.space is currently in private beta. Customers, including leading brands like Dentsu, Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Ecosia, have already been using hOS to support the future of work, e-commerce, education, gaming, and more. With hOS, they're bringing people together in virtual spaces where they can be more productive, build their culture, and connect with their peers.

"Our team of talented entertainment and technology professionals have brought their expertise and experience from award-winning projects for brands like NBCU, Disney, Amazon, and more to build an operating system capable of powering the metaverse on the cloud. With hOS, we're able to offer a seamless experience for developers and users alike, enabling them to focus on creating engaging virtual experiences," said Ivan Zorn, CMO of Headoffice.space.

Headoffice.space has fully embraced the metaverse for remote work and collaboration. With a global team of professionals working synchronously and asynchronously from more than 10 countries using exclusively the hOS platform, the company is leading the charge towards a future where virtual worlds are more than just a place to play games – they're a place to work, learn, connect, and thrive.

For more information on hOS and how to get started with virtual collaboration, visit headoffice.space.



About Headoffice.space

Founded in Los Angeles, California by award winning game developers and XR engineers, hOS is quickly becoming the Metaverse OS of choice of Fortune 500 companies, global brands and Moon Valley, the world's most advanced Metaverse city. The company’s latest product, hOS is transforming virtual worlds into more than just gaming spaces by offering an immersive environment where people can work, learn, connect, and succeed. Trusted by renowned companies like Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Dentsu, hOS is empowering people to be productive and engaged in the Metaverse.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin,Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film & tv, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse together. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10-19, 2023. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

