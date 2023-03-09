Scratch Out Loud Presents “Queen of the Mix” DJ Competition

DJ Jazzy T & DJ Princess Cut

Scratch Out Loud to launch the next wave of talented female DJs who aspire to ascend in the world of music & entertainment via "Queen of the Mix" DJ Competition

With March being Women's History Month, we figured this would be the perfect time to launch this contest to shine light on emerging female DJs and equip them with the essentials to be successful.” — DJ Princess Cut

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, March 8th, 2023, Scratch Out Loud officially announced its “Queen of the Mix” DJ Competition on International Women's Day, which celebrated the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Co-founder of Scratch Out Loud and Celebrity DJ, DJ Princess Cut excitedly stated that, “With March being Women's History Month, we figured this would be the perfect time to launch this contest to shine light on emerging female DJs and equip them with the essentials to be successful in what’s becoming less and less of a male dominated field. Our goal is to balance the scales with some new, fresh, and talented female DJs.”

DJ Jazzy T, fellow Scratch Out Loud Instructor, Producer, and Radio Personality, added, “I’m super excited that women DJs are starting to get the well-deserved recognition of being amazing DJs. This competition is designed to mentor and encourage more women to pursue a DJ career. Opportunities weren't always there for us women to thrive in this industry, and with this competition, I hope that women not only thrive in it but continue to pass the baton to the next lady that’s interested in becoming the next Queen of the Mix.”

Scratch Out Loud is at the forefront of preserving the art of DJing and turntablism while passing along the art of hip-hop and culture to future generations. Now the Atlanta based DJ School is looking to help launch the next wave of talented female DJs who aspire to ascend in the world of music and entertainment via this competition.

Enter now for your chance to win by following these rules on Instagram:

1. Like this Instagram Reel https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpfs5mygRYB

2. Follow @ScratchOutLoud on Instagram

3. Upload a sixty (60) second video telling us why you want to be “Queen of the Mix”

4. Use the hashtag #QueenofthemixATL in your caption

Four (4) qualifiers will receive lessons from Scratch Out Loud’s Instructors and compete in a final DJ battle to become “Queen of the Mix.” Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age or older to enter. Must identify as a woman. Must be a resident of Georgia. Submission deadline is Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, and no purchase necessary. Terms and conditions apply.

Qualifying contestants and the sole winning contestant will be notified on Instagram via DM (Direct Message). The Winner will receive $2,500.00 worth of DJ Equipment, $1,000.00 cash, and the Title, “Queen of the Mix.”

Scratch Out Loud is located at Koncept House, 141 Mangum Street SW Atlanta, GA 30312. For more information on the DJ School’s “Queen of the Mix” DJ Competition please visit https://www.scratchoutloud.com, call (859) 802-0957 or e-mail Scratchoutloud@gmail.com.

https://www.sweetboxjones.com

https://www.thejazzyt.com

Scratch Out Loud "Queen of the Mix" DJ Competition