Karl Jacobs of MrBeast Fame Joins Misfits As Owner and Creative Director; AustinShow Joins As Content Creator and EP

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In epic fashion, Misfits Gaming Group announced today that Karl Jacobs has joined the organization as an owner and Creative Director. One of the most recognized and well-known content creators today, Karl serves as a frontman for internet juggernaut MrBeast, as well as creates content for his own multiple social profiles, serving a combined audience of 33 million engaged fans. In this newly-created role, Karl will spearhead the rapid development of content under the Misfits label as not only a creative executive, but will drive content and strategy as a collaborator across all current and future Misfits channels. This new era will see the creation of unique, jointly-owned IP for distribution across a variety of channels, and is set to push Misfits content to an entirely new level.

Also joining Misfits as a content creator and EP is hugely popular Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and television personality AustinShow. Together, AustinShow and Misfits will re-launch production in 2023 of the beloved Name Your Price, (formerly on G4 TV), as well as develop additional content projects and series. AustinShow built his massive, dedicated following via various streaming talk shows, game shows, and reality TV-style series that he created with friends and other streamers. With his unique approach to content, AustinShow is able to bridge the gap between traditional TV game shows and streaming content typically produced.. By joining Misfits and leveraging the company’s robust operational and content support, AustinShow will continue his mission of providing opportunities for creators and streamers from a variety of different backgrounds to come together and make truly entertaining content.

“After weighing many opportunities, joining Misfits Gaming was the exact right move for me. Ben’s given me the freedom to both act as Misfits’ creative director, allowing me to help shape the voice and content strategy, and as a content creator, allowing me to bring my most ambitious ideas to life with awesome collaborations and beautiful production,” said Karl Jacobs. “In accepting this new partnership, it was essential for me to have an ownership stake, so my contributions are both creatively fulfilling and invest me alongside the business’ success for the long-term. With ownership I’m given the ability to help make crucial decisions to really put my voice and vision into the company and I’m super excited for the journey!”

“From the moment Ben and I spoke about the vision for Misfits, I knew this was the perfect place for me to bring my best ideas to life,” said AustinShow. “In Misfits, I have a supportive partner who supports my craft and empowers my creative vision. Having the opportunity to re-launch a bigger, better version of Name Your Price this year is just the beginning, as we embark on an ambitious plan to create more great series and streams together.”

“Today is a transformative day for Misfits Gaming, with two of the biggest stars in the gaming entertainment space joining our org,” said Ben Spoont, founder and CEO of Misfits Gaming Group. “In crafting an industry-first role for Karl Jacobs, we are confident his direct, hands-on approach will drive our creative ambitions and audience growth immeasurably. Digging in immediately, Karl and us will forge a path to become the preeminent next-gen media and entertainment company. In AustinShow, Misfits is getting a triple threat — a powerhouse entertainer, showrunner and IP builder. By leveraging his existing IP portfolio and working to produce new projects with him, we will immediately add IP to our current Misfits channels, with further opportunities to expand distribution into the OTT/OTA landscape.”

Karl and Austin’s joining comes on the heels of the launch of the newly-created Misfits Creator Fund and Tubnet, and marks a significant milestone for Misfits as it continues its transition to an interactive entertainment, lifestyle and media company that seeks to focus on content creators, inspiring and empowering the next gen gaming community to embrace and express their individuality. Further strengthening the value of creator-led initiatives at Misfits is the company’s foundation of arming creators that are experts in their field with the tools to bring their ideas to life. The time is now.

About Misfits Gaming Group (Misfits)

Misfits Gaming Group (Misfits) is an interactive entertainment and lifestyle company powered by creative formats, connecting to younger audiences through multiple touch points. From our popular media and social channels to IRL experiences, an innovative gaming studio, and our competitive esports teams, we thrive at the intersection of gaming, media and culture. Misfits empowers each of our world-class talent to realize their own, unique creative vision — Misfits is a metaphorical playground, empowering them to engage and entertain our global audience. For more: misfitsgaming.gg

