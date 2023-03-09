Mandarino Chiropractic Tags 2023 as a Milestone Year
Dr. Frank J. Mandarino is marking a milestone year in 2023 with the planned opening of a new Mandarino Chiropractic office in the Mid-Hudson region of New York state.
New location to open in Mid-Hudson region of New York stateSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Frank J. Mandarino is marking a milestone year in 2023 with the planned opening of a new Mandarino Chiropractic office in the Mid-Hudson region of New York state.
Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. has grown his practice to include five state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.
Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
Dr. Mandarino’s five offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688), and 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654).
On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
email us here