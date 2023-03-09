Mandarino Chiropractic Tags 2023 as a Milestone Year

Dr. Frank J. Mandarino is marking a milestone year in 2023 with the planned opening of a new Mandarino Chiropractic office in the Mid-Hudson region of New York state.

New location to open in Mid-Hudson region of New York state

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Frank J. Mandarino is marking a milestone year in 2023 with the planned opening of a new Mandarino Chiropractic office in the Mid-Hudson region of New York state.

Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. has grown his practice to include five state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.

Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.

Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.

Dr. Mandarino’s five offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688), and 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654).

On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com

Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
email us here

You just read:

Mandarino Chiropractic Tags 2023 as a Milestone Year

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
Company/Organization
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
1150 South Ave. -- suite 303
Staten Island, New York, 10314
United States
+1 917-715-8761
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Relevant Public Relations LLC is a New York City multimedia public relations/marketing and commercial copywriting company. Our solid reputation is backed by a track record of successfully guiding businesses, professional practices and organizations of all sizes to greater heights.

Relevant Public Relations LLC

More From This Author
Mandarino Chiropractic Tags 2023 as a Milestone Year
Primary Website for Staten Island Home Listings Launches New Address
Stand-Up Comedy Show on Tap March 9 at Resort-Like New Jersey Senior Community Close to Staten Island, N.Y.
View All Stories From This Author