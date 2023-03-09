12th Judicial District seeks applications for VALE Board vacancy

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

ALAMOSA, Colo. – The 12th Judicial District is accepting applications for one vacancy on the Victims and Witnesses Assistance & Law Enforcement (VALE) Board serving Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande and Saguache counties.

The five-member VALE Board provides grant funds to community and criminal justice agencies providing direct victim services in the district. Board members decide how to allocate funds for grants requested through a competitive application process.

Each of the state’s judicial districts has a VALE Board whose members are appointed by the Chief Judge to a three-year term; each member may serve up to two consecutive terms. In the 12th Judicial District, the preference is for a varied board including representation from each of the counties in the district.

Board members are expected to attend a minimum of four meetings per year, be able to read and understand basic financial reports, and read meeting materials in advance to be able to participate in discussions. Knowledge of community resources and trauma-informed victim services is helpful.

Letters of interest are being accepted through April 28, 2023. Letters should include information about prior service on any board and reasons for wanting to serve on the VALE Board. Letters of interest should be submitted to Court Executive Kyle Gustafson, 8955 Independence Way, Alamosa, CO 81101, or via e-mail at kyle.gustafson@judicial.state.co.us.