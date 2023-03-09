Willow Lake Métis Group Appoints Andy Harnett as CEO
Harnett brings to the table exceptional leadership and governance experience that is grounded in hands-on expertise as he transitions to the role of CEO
REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, CANADA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willow Lake Métis Group is proud to announce the appointment of Andy Harnett as Chief Executive Officer. Harnett, previously the company's COO, joined Willow Lake Métis Group last year with a mandate to create process, grow opportunities, and strengthen partnerships.
"Over the past year, I have had the pleasure of working alongside this talented and dedicated team, and I have been continually impressed by their passion, expertise, and collaborative spirit,” said Harnett. “I’m excited to lead this team towards our shared vision of growth, innovation, and sustainability. Together, we will continue to deliver excellence, strengthen our mandate, and create new opportunities for our business and our people.”
Since joining Willow Lake Métis Group, Harnett has been integral in establishing effective relationships with industry partners and building the Group’s capacity to deliver services and partnerships at a new standard. With Harnett’s appointment as CEO and the recent appointment of Michael Robert as CFO, Willow Lake Métis Group is well positioned and focused for the year of growth ahead.
With over 25 years’ experience specializing in the oil and gas industry, Harnett has served as Account and Mechanical Director, Projects Manager, and Mechanical Field Services Director in previous roles. His experience is well-rounded in the oil and gas sector, having worked in gas, petroleum, pumps, occupational health, and safety management systems. Harnett also has a first-class gas Red Seal and steam fitter Red Seal with a focus on steam and gas from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.
“Andy is an exceptional leader because he not only has management and governance experience, but he has spent time on the ground. He started his career as an invaluable tradesperson serving impressive teams. He knows that every worker on a job has a key role to play in the success of a project. That is the type of leadership we have seen him bring to our team and those are the values we know he will exemplify as the CEO,” explains Stella Lavallee, President Willow Lake Métis Nation.
Born and raised in Fort McMurray, Harnett has strong ties to the community and the Willow Lake Métis Nation. Outside of work, Andy is an active member of the local community and regularly participates in volunteer activities like community cleanups.
About Willow Lake Métis Group
The Willow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships with industry partners that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large-scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility. We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthening our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with the major industry players in our region in Northern Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.
