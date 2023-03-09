2023 Spring Wellness Workshops

The Maine Department of Education Schoolsite Wellness team is pleased to host StrengthenME and the Northern Light Health Workforce EAP to provide educators and school staff with FREE wellness workshops.

Join any or all of the following 30-minute wellness workshops every other Thursday at either 7:15 a.m. or 3:15 p.m.

March 16 – Staying Grounded When Others are Escalating – Now, more than ever, our ability to stay calm is being put to the test. In this workshop, we’ll explore strategies for de-escalating ourselves and others, putting our minds ahead of our emotions to succeed as individuals and as part of a larger community.

March 30 – Asking for Help – It isn’t always easy to ask for help, particularly when you’re used to being the helper. This workshop explores common barriers to seeing help and offers strategies to effectively and mindfully ask for and receive the help you need.

April 13 – Letting Go of What We Can’t Control – Holding on to things we can’t control can cause us a great deal of stress and unhappiness. It also keeps us from growing and living our lives freely. This workshop explores strategies for letting go and includes a 10-minute guided mindfulness practice.

APRIL 27 – Boundary Setting and Saying No – Setting boundaries is an important part of establishing one’s identity and is a crucial aspect of mental health and well-being. This workshop reviews ways to set healthy emotional boundaries and ways to navigate boundary setting effectively.

May 11 – Quieting the Mind – In this workshop, we’ll explore the idea of Monkey Mind and how the demands of life impact our ability to experience a quiet mind. We will review ways to quiet the mind, and practice using mindfulness to slow racing thoughts.

These workshops are all accessible via this Zoom link.

Direct any questions to Ariele Worrall at aworrall@northernlight.org.