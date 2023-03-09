Pluto7’s Data Platform Solution goes Live on SAP BTP empowering users improving Demand Forecasting with Google Datasets
Pluto7’s Data Platform Solution goes Live - Demand ML on SAP BTP, empowering SAP users to improve Demand Forecasting with Google Datasets and othersMILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pluto7, a leading provider of data analytics & data management solutions, announced the launch of their Solution - Demand ML on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). This Demand ML solution aims to help improve businesses drastically by enabling real-time demand sensing, better forecasting, assortment, and category planning.
The Demand ML solution is a Data Platform Solution designed to connect processes and systems blending internal and external data across business systems, to provide rapid actionable insights that empower businesses to make informed decisions. With the integration of first-party, second-party, and third-party data, SAP users can now gain granular insights into external factors affecting demand, such as consumer trends, behavior, demographics, and more.
The integration of Google's innovative ad tech datasets with SAP BTP is a game-changer for businesses on SAP. This unbeatable duo of SAP BTP and Google Cloud data platforms, powered by Pluto7's data transformation and integration capabilities, empowers businesses to make real-time decision-making.
"We are thrilled to launch our Demand ML solution on SAP BTP connected with GCP BigQuery, empowering businesses to make contextual, connected, and continuous decisions leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning," said Manju Devadas, CEO, Pluto7. "Our transparent Glass-box approach with fast deploy capabilities ensures that Customer’s data teams can tweak the solution in their own tenant to deliver optimal data performance to their marketing, supply chain, and other functions. Our customers’ control and manage the integration, ML models, and analytics interface with the Pluto7 team providing the extended data engineering and data science services to support the solution and data platform"
The Demand ML solution is a ready-to-deploy solution that can be installed on the customer’s cloud instance within two hours. It is built to mitigate and manage disruptions and provide granular business insights with efficient data exchange between GCP and SAP BTP. It helps businesses avoid traditional planning challenges such as long delivery lead times, high transport costs, high inventory and waste levels, and incorrect decision-making due to inaccurate forecasts.
"We believe that the Demand ML Solution is a game-changer for businesses seeking to unlock the potential of their SAP data to optimize their supply chain with marketing and sales analytics allowing customers to position the right inventory," said Asheesh Gupta, Head of Enterprise Architecture, Pluto7. "With our one-click deploy solution, businesses can now significantly reduce the time to value, get a true pulse of all market dynamics and leverage real-time data to stay ahead of competition."
About Pluto7
Pluto7 is a leading provider of data analytics solutions, empowering businesses to make informed decisions with rapid actionable insights. With a focus on leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Pluto7 provides businesses with an intelligent data platform that enables contextual, connected, and continuous decision-making. Pluto7 has received awards and recognition from Gartner, USC Marshall, and Google Cloud for its supply chain strategy and solutions capabilities. Some of their happy customers include AB InBev, Levi’s, Schlumberger, and TVS. For more information, visit pluto7.com and request a complimentary solution demo today.
