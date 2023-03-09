Today marks the 30th anniversary of Are You Gonna Go My Way, the third album by the legendary singer-songwriter, Grammy award winner and extraordinarily charismatic performer, Lenny Kravitz.
Recorded at Waterfront Studios, Hoboken, New Jersey, it was his first number one album in both Australia and the UK and his first top 20 album on the US Billboard charts, with the title track considered one of Kravitz's signature songs and was nominated for two Grammy Awards. The success of the album brought Kravitz to worldwide attention and put him on a trajectory to becoming a musical icon, selling over 50 million albums worldwide.
'These photographs are filled with the visceral thrill that he and I were both feeling. Feel those feelings with us. Go back in time with us. Take a look...' - Lenny Kravitz
The magical era of Are You Gonna Go My Way is documented in Lenny Kravitz: The Formative Years, a stunning photographic study of the emergence of an international star. Captured by photographer David Hindley, who was given full access during the legendary tours, from 1989 through 1995, when Kravitz released his first three albums: Let Love Rule, Mama Said and Are You Gonna Go My Way, the book shows Kravitz on stage and off, rehearsing with his bandmates, relaxing with family, laughing with friends and jamming with new fans like Mick Jagger.
You just read:
30 Years of <i>Are You Gonna Go My Way</i> by Lenny Kravitz
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.