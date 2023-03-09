30 Years of <i>Are You Gonna Go My Way</i> by Lenny Kravitz

09 Mar 2023

Are You Gonna Go My Way , the third album by the legendary singer-songwriter, Grammy award winner and extraordinarily charismatic performer, Lenny Kravitz Today marks the 30th anniversary of, the third album by the legendary singer-songwriter, Grammy award winner and extraordinarily charismatic performer,

Recorded at Waterfront Studios, Hoboken, New Jersey, it was his first number one album in both Australia and the UK and his first top 20 album on the US Billboard charts, with the title track considered one of Kravitz's signature songs and was nominated for two Grammy Awards. The success of the album brought Kravitz to worldwide attention and put him on a trajectory to becoming a musical icon, selling over 50 million albums worldwide.

'These photographs are filled with the visceral thrill that he and I were both feeling. Feel those feelings with us. Go back in time with us. Take a look...' - Lenny Kravitz



