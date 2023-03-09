Family Caregivers in Maryland Provide $12.5 Billion in Unpaid Care to Loved Ones
Latest AARP research attaches $12.5 billion value to the estimated 710 million hours of unpaid care that family caregivers provided in 2021.
Family caregivers play a vital role in Maryland’s health care system, whether they care for someone at home, coordinate home health care, or help care for someone who lives in a nursing home.”ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unpaid care provided by the 760,000 caregivers in Maryland is valued at $12.5 billion, according to new state data available in AARP’s latest report in the Valuing the Invaluable series. This is a $2.9 billion increase in unpaid contributions since the last report was released in 2019. The report highlights the growing scope and complexity of family caregiving and highlights actions needed to address the many challenges of caring for parents, spouses, and other loved ones.
— AARP Maryland State President Jim Campbell
“Family caregivers play a vital role in Maryland’s health care system, whether they care for someone at home, coordinate home health care, or help care for someone who lives in a nursing home,” said AARP Maryland State President Jim Campbell. “We want to make sure all family caregivers have the financial, emotional and social support they need because the care they provide is invaluable both to those receiving it and to their community.”
AARP Maryland provides support to family caregivers and the loved ones who depend on them for care. For example, in 2022, AARP Maryland helped pass paid family and medical leave so that family caregivers can take time off to care for a loved one without fear of losing their pay. And in 2016, AARP Maryland fought for the CARE (Caregiver Advise, Record and Enable) Act, which supports family caregivers when their relatives go into the hospital and as they transition home.
In the 2023 legislative session, AARP Maryland is urging lawmakers to bring much-needed financial relief to family caregivers who pay for expensive care to help their loved ones live at home. SB344 Income Tax - Caregivers Tax Credit would allow caregivers who provide care or support in one or more daily activities to a family member over 18 to take a credit against their state income tax. The measure is pending before the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee.
Read the full report for national and state-by-state data on the economic value of unpaid care by family and friends.
Resources and information on family caregiving are available at aarp.org/caregiving.
About AARP
With more than 850,000 members in Maryland, AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. Having a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.
