Enter a “Whole New World” Through Poetry and Stories
Author Maya Mitra Das Takes You to the the Beautiful and Colorful Realms of LifeYORBALINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the pandemic, many people turn to literature for sanity as it takes them to a world of words that spark the imaginations. It takes us away from the sad realities of life that we confront. Now, more people turn to poems and short stories not only to be entertained, but - more than ever - to bridge them to life-changing journeys that shift your world for the better.
The intriguing tales by Author Maya Mitra Das take us on wildly imaginative journeys to exotic and sometimes alien landscapes -- introducing us to infinitely curious moments in time, space and memory in his latest book “Silhouettes of Time”.
The US Review of Books describes this book as an “intriguing compilation of stories that are sometimes delightful and, at other times, disturbing”. USRB continues that “vast array of genres within this collection makes for a riveting read that will not only entertain but also educate”.
Das draws upon her family's history and her own love of words to create a fascinating and varied selection. The stories within this work take the reader on an emotional rollercoaster not soon forgotten.
Das was born in India and came to the U.S. in 1973. She studied internal medicine and pediatrics in India, England, and the United States where she earned her M.D. and Ph.D. She received her training at Downstate Medical Center and State University Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.
Das currently serves as medical staff at Children’s hospital in Oakland, California.
Das’ poetry has appeared in her book “Rhythms Primeval, the anthology Tuesday’s Poetry”, and two narrative poems have been anthologized in “What’s in a Name”. Her fiction has also appeared in the anthologies “Tremors: Short Fiction by California Writers” and “Insight, Hindsight & Flights of Fancy”.
To know more, visit her website at www.mayamitra.com. Silhouettes of Time is now available on Amazon.
