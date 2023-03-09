Voices of Muslims ( VoM ) Congratulates Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman to be “Georgia Commissioner of The Year”
The Georgia Minority Business Awards recognizes key leaders in Georgia
I am honored to be recognized as "Georgia Commissioner of The Year. I am grateful to receive this award in celebration of my work to ensure opportunities for Georgia's minority business owners.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Minority Business Awards will take place on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Georgia International Convention Center and Commissioner Khadijah will be recognized as "Georgia Commissioner of The Year."
— Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman
The Georgia Minority Business Awards represents all people, races and cultures. The speakers, diversity CEO’s, minority business winners and scholarship recipients represent the best in success and exhibit these behaviors and values nationally and throughout the state of Georgia.
The awards committee recognizes the superior qualities in performance, citizenship, leadership, ethical behavior, diversity, and teamwork of Georgians. The committee select individuals for the award who share their philosophy for putting customers first, increasing the value of their companies and organizations, which make their workplace, a great place to work
"Khadijah Abdur-Rahman's recognition as Commissioner of the Year at the Georgia Minority Business Awards is a testament to her unwavering commitment and dedication towards empowering the minority business community. As a trailblazer and advocate for diversity and inclusivity, Khadijah has set an exceptional example for leaders everywhere. We at Voices of Muslims are excited to see her hard work and accomplishments being celebrated, and we look forward to her continued success in creating opportunities for underrepresented communities,” said Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, Founder of Voices of Muslims. Voices of Muslims congratulates all other recipients as well for being the best in their fields.
The Georgia Minority Business Awards focus on education by providing scholarships for colleges and universities that have a focus on international studies, IT partnership programs with business schools and MBA campaigns to promote future employment opportunities and corporate growth in the state of Georgia.
"As a Muslim business owner, I understand the value of supporting Georgia Minority Business Awards, as it not only fosters diversity and inclusivity within our community, but also recognizes the achievements of fellow minority entrepreneurs. By supporting this important initiative, I contribute to the success and growth of my peers and help to promote a more equitable business environment for all," said Don Mahmood, CEO, DECISION 168, Inc.
The Georgia Minority Business Awards is a Global headers of tomorrow by developing future relationships with foreign countries, foreign companies, political leaders, economic development initiatives and strategies for global partnerships with Georgia’s network of its multi-cultural workforce network.
About Voices of Muslims: The Voices of Muslims (VoM) is a grassroot organization of Muslim Americans based in Georgia, encouraging participation in our democracy for better quality of life, religious freedom, universal justice and human rights, racial equality, equal economic opportunities, voting rights, and an anti-Islamophobia narrative.
