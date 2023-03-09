Iowa Transportation Commission to meet March 14

Posted on: March 09, 2023

AMES, Iowa – March 9, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in the Materials Conference Room at the Iowa Department of Transportation’s headquarters at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames. The public may attend in-person if comfortable in doing so. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual.

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023

Time Title Presenter 1 p.m. *Approve Minutes of the

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 Commission Meeting Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,

515-239-1067 Commission Comments Iowa DOT Staff Comments *Commission Meeting Dates from July 2023 through June 2024 Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,

515-239-1067 *Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 520, Regulations Applicable to Carriers; 761 IAC 529, For-Hire Interstate Motor Carrier Authority; 761 IAC 607, Commercial Driver Licensing Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 *Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 605, License Issuance Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 *Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 119, Directional Signage Dave Lorenzen, director,

Systems Operations Division,

515-239-1124 *Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Plymouth County Deb Arp, team leader,

Systems Planning Bureau

515-239-1681 *Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Burlington Project Settlement Deb Arp, team leader,

Systems Planning Bureau

515-239-1681 *2023-2027 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program Amendment Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 *Statewide Line Items (2024-2028 Highway Program) Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 1:10 p.m. Adjourn *Action items

Informal workshop session

The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in person and via conference call beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public may attend in-person. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

Commission input

Director’s welcome

Future Commission Meeting Dates

Administrative Rules

– Chapter 520 – Regulations Applicable to Carriers

– Chapter 529 – For-Hire Interstate Motor Carrier Authority

– Chapter 607 – Commercial Driver Licensing

– Chapter 605 – License Issuance

– Chapter 119 – Tourist-Oriented Directional Signage

Transportation Trends Update

2023 Highway Program Balance Report

April Commission Tour Preview

RISE Projects Plymouth County Immediate Opportunity Burlington Project Settlement

RISE Policy – Cost per job annual review

Highway-Railroad Grade Crossing Safety Program Policy

Potential 2023-2027 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program Amendment

Five-Year Program Discussion Asset Management Summary Program Development



Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Nikita Rainey, Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-239-1304 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.