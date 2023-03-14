Emotional ABCs Now Available as an Employee Benefit
Emotional ABCs provides HR leaders with an innovative cost-effective resource to lower parent stress.
Parents can bring the basics of emotional skills into the home. The child benefits from learning the skills, and the entire household environment can feel confident supporting the child.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotional ABCs, an established, evidence-based, and award-winning web app that teaches foundational emotional skills to children ages 4-11, can now be offered by companies as an Employee Benefit. Emotional ABCs joins a growing group of mental health choices available to parents through their HR department.
Emotional ABCs is the first-of-its-kind solution that specifically focuses on reducing family stress by helping children learn basic emotional skills. The stress a parent might feel if a child struggles with emotional issues can derail a parent’s ability to focus at work, especially if a parent is unsure of what to do.
Emotional ABCs’ cost-effective app allows HR teams to offer a resource that immediately empowers parents to take positive action and help their families. As a self-contained interactive online program, parents will be able to sign up for Emotional ABCs, and their child can jump right in to get started. The program can be used independently (proactively) by a family or in coordination with therapy or other professional help.
Companies are betting that the advantages of such programs can help lower their employees’ stress levels and also drop the overall cost of healthcare for employees and their families. Decades of studies show that stronger emotional skills lead to happier and more fulfilled lives.
Employee benefits programs offer therapy sessions with mental health professionals, but these are not necessarily set up for daily in-home support. School-based social-emotional learning programs don’t usually focus on the individual skill-building essential for children’s behavioral health. These gaps between healthcare, school, and home result in children not learning foundational emotional and behavioral skills, the very skills that help them deal with many daily challenges.
“Using Emotional ABCs, parents can bring the basics of emotional skills into the home,” says Cynthia Sikes, Chief Creative Officer. “The child benefits from learning the skills, and the entire household environment can feel confident supporting the child.” Sikes noted that Emotional ABCs is a resource of choice for many therapists because of the program's effectiveness and ability to help children with varying needs.
A recent article from Mercer, “Top Health Trends Headlines for 2023,” discusses how mental health support is a priority for HR and will require innovative solutions to meet employees’ needs in a cost-efficient manner. Emotional ABCs adds to the array of mental health options available through employee benefits.
About Emotional ABCs
The Emotional ABCs curriculum is currently used by school counselors, teachers, and parents in 120 countries and 118,000 schools worldwide, including 38,000 special education classrooms and in more than a dozen Children’s Hospitals. It is one of only five programs in 2022 to receive the highest endorsement, SELect status, from CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning). Among other accolades, Emotional ABCs earned a “Best Digital Tools for Teaching & Learning” award from the American Association of School Librarians (AASL), the Inaugural Anthem Award for Purpose and Mission-Driven Work, and a Common Sense Education “Top Pick for Learning” endorsement.
Emotional ABCs aims to empower children with excellent emotional skills, helping them confidently manage emotions and make good decisions. Emotional ABCs meets rigorous content standards by teaching the essential skills of emotion recognition and communication, self-awareness, social awareness, emotion regulation, responsible decision-making, and relationship skills.
