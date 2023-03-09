Qyral, The First Direct Sales Company Certified by LegitScript

Health & wellness company Qyral has been approved for certification by LegitScript, the gold standard for online pharmacy, telemedicine, and safety compliance.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Qyral, a direct sales company specializing in customized prescription products, has been named as a qualified healthcare merchant by LegitScript. This certification ranks them among the top telehealth companies in the world, showing commitment to ensure the highest level of safety and reliability for customers.

Pharmacies and telemedicine providers such as Qyral are held to a different standard than other online retailers due to the sensitive nature of prescription products. LegitScript has a rigorous process that evaluates a company's adherence to a range of safety, quality, and security standards. Their stamp of approval shows customers, vendors, advertising platforms, banks, and other stakeholders that companies certified by LegitScript have proven their dedication to compliance and safety in the healthcare industry.

Qyral’s founder, Hanieh Sigiri says this is an important step in the company’s evolution, “For our customers, this certification is proof that they can trust us to provide them with the highest quality products and services. Although we’ve always operated as a reliable and trustworthy business, recognition by LegitScript is proof that we’re in compliance with the strictest regulations.”

She continues, “We take great pride in this achievement, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum as we strive to be the best in the industry. We’re grateful for your continued support as we continue to raise the bar for healthcare merchants everywhere.”

Qyral is a health and wellness company with a focus on customizable skin care, longevity, and wellness products. Customers answer a series of questions and are evaluated by a Board Certified Physician in order to be prescribed the right formulation and dosage to address their unique concerns. For more information visit qyral.com.

